Boxing: Wildheart chasing world title glory

PUBLISHED: 13:00 14 June 2019

Lucy Wildheart at Cryo Wellness in Brentwood

Lucy Wildheart at Cryo Wellness in Brentwood

Archant

Hornchurch-based Lucy Wildheart will look to be crowned a boxing world champion in France this weekend.

Lucy Wildheart and Colin Lynes at Cryo Wellness in BrentwoodLucy Wildheart and Colin Lynes at Cryo Wellness in Brentwood

Swedish import Wildheart is trained by Colin Lynes and meets Estelle Mossely for the IBO lightweight title in Cherbourg on Saturday.

You may also want to watch:

The 26-year-old has won her first five fights under the guidance of Lynes and is the current IBO inter-continental champion, but faces a tough test against Olympic champion Mossely.

Former Hornchurch & Elm Park amateur Lynes, the IBO world, British and European champion during his own ring career, said: "Lucy is looking fantastic. She sparred Chantelle Cameron up in Manchester last week and we have welcomed Cryo Wellness to the team.

Lucy Wildheart at Cryo Wellness in BrentwoodLucy Wildheart at Cryo Wellness in Brentwood

"They have sped up her recovery and she now goes to France in the best of nick."

Wildheart paid a visit to the Brentwood base of Cryo Wellness before travelling out to France to meet staff and show off her IBO belt.

