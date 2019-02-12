Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Wildheart ready for shot at first professional title

PUBLISHED: 10:00 08 March 2019

Ben White

Hornchurch-based Lucy Wildheart (pic: Rg2Productions)

Hornchurch-based Lucy Wildheart (pic: Rg2Productions)

Archant

The latest boxing news from Havering

Hornchurch-based Lucy Wildheart will hope to earn her first professional title when she fights for the vacant IBO inter-continental lightweight title on March 17.

The 26-year-old will take on French rival Anissa Benyoub at the Bracknell Leisure Centre later this month.

Trained by Hornchurch’s former world champion Colin Lynes, Wildheart’s career began in her native Sweden, before moving to the UK in 2018.

Unbeaten in four bouts since turning pro in 2017, the lightweight will hope to add to that tally later this month.

If she can get the better of Benyoub, it will be the first professional title for the Swede, but there is far more Wildheart wants to achieve, both inside and outside of the ring.

“My ambitions are to be the best version of myself today and in the future,” she said.

“I have so much more to give and I want to be world champion. I want my big team around me to feel the winning feelings I feel.

“I want to make a success of my clothing range and I want to be able to invest and make good business choices.

“As a way of a hobby, I want to train people and be a part of their journey to be the best they can be.

“I want a young girl to see me on a big screen one day and say “I want to be like her”.

“If I can be the reason someone changes their life for the better, I will be proud.”

Before her fight against Benyoub, Wildheart will be present at an event on Saturday celebrating International Women’s Day hosted by First Step in Hornchurch.

*The full interview can be viewed here.

Most Read

Harold Hill murder: Attacker was sitting in the same park as victim 30 minutes before she was stabbed to death

Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill. Photo: Met Police

‘I’m doing it to keep the memories of Jodie going’ Harold Hill residents plan to turn the area purple in memory of teenager who was murdered

Residents of Harold Hill are planning on turning the area purple in memory of Jodie Chesney.

Residents plan peaceful protest in Romford to remember Jodie Chesney and in bid for more police officers

Police at the scene of the murder of 17 year old Jodie Chesney where floral tributes have been left.

Man arrested in connection with the murder of Jodie Chesney

The Scout group which Jodie Chesney belonged to has paid tribute to the murdered teenager. Picture: MPS

Family, friends and Harold Hill community pay tribute to Jodie Chesney ‘an amazing young woman’ after she was stabbed to death in a park

Tributes have been left to Jodie Chesney outside a park in Harold Hill where she was stabbed to death.

Most Read

Harold Hill murder: Attacker was sitting in the same park as victim 30 minutes before she was stabbed to death

Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill. Photo: Met Police

‘I’m doing it to keep the memories of Jodie going’ Harold Hill residents plan to turn the area purple in memory of teenager who was murdered

Residents of Harold Hill are planning on turning the area purple in memory of Jodie Chesney.

Residents plan peaceful protest in Romford to remember Jodie Chesney and in bid for more police officers

Police at the scene of the murder of 17 year old Jodie Chesney where floral tributes have been left.

Man arrested in connection with the murder of Jodie Chesney

The Scout group which Jodie Chesney belonged to has paid tribute to the murdered teenager. Picture: MPS

Family, friends and Harold Hill community pay tribute to Jodie Chesney ‘an amazing young woman’ after she was stabbed to death in a park

Tributes have been left to Jodie Chesney outside a park in Harold Hill where she was stabbed to death.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Wildheart ready for shot at first professional title

Hornchurch-based Lucy Wildheart (pic: Rg2Productions)

Joggers’ Reeves sets new half-marathon best

Havering 90 Joggers members at the Thames Riverside 20 (pic: Havering 90 Joggers)

Jodie Chesney: Second man arrested on suspicion of murder

Two men are now in custody, arrested on suspicion of Jodie's murder. Photo: Met Police

Raiders winger Gell expects a tough test with Phantoms after taming lowly Wildcats

Raiders forward George Gell in action (Pic: John Scott)

Man stabbed in Harold Hill

A man was stabbed in Tees Drive this morning. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists