Wildheart ready for shot at first professional title

Hornchurch-based Lucy Wildheart (pic: Rg2Productions) Archant

The latest boxing news from Havering

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hornchurch-based Lucy Wildheart will hope to earn her first professional title when she fights for the vacant IBO inter-continental lightweight title on March 17.

The 26-year-old will take on French rival Anissa Benyoub at the Bracknell Leisure Centre later this month.

Trained by Hornchurch’s former world champion Colin Lynes, Wildheart’s career began in her native Sweden, before moving to the UK in 2018.

Unbeaten in four bouts since turning pro in 2017, the lightweight will hope to add to that tally later this month.

If she can get the better of Benyoub, it will be the first professional title for the Swede, but there is far more Wildheart wants to achieve, both inside and outside of the ring.

“My ambitions are to be the best version of myself today and in the future,” she said.

“I have so much more to give and I want to be world champion. I want my big team around me to feel the winning feelings I feel.

“I want to make a success of my clothing range and I want to be able to invest and make good business choices.

“As a way of a hobby, I want to train people and be a part of their journey to be the best they can be.

“I want a young girl to see me on a big screen one day and say “I want to be like her”.

“If I can be the reason someone changes their life for the better, I will be proud.”

Before her fight against Benyoub, Wildheart will be present at an event on Saturday celebrating International Women’s Day hosted by First Step in Hornchurch.

*The full interview can be viewed here.