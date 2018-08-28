Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Boxing: Whyte, Chisora relishing heavyweight rematch

PUBLISHED: 22:11 20 December 2018

Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora at their final press conference ahead of their heavyweight fight at the O2 Arena (pic Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing)

Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora at their final press conference ahead of their heavyweight fight at the O2 Arena (pic Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing)

Mark Robinson Photography Ltd

London rivals Dillian Whyte and Dereck Chisora each talked up their chances at the final press conference ahead of their heavyweight showdown at the O2 Arena on Saturday.

Dillian Whyte during a public workout at East Wintergarden, Canary Wharf, London (pic Steven Paston/PA)Dillian Whyte during a public workout at East Wintergarden, Canary Wharf, London (pic Steven Paston/PA)

The pair appeared at the Canary Wharf Riverside Plaza Hotel in front of an expectant crowd to discuss the weekend’s action, which will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK.

And fight fans will be hoping they can produce another barnstorming bout to match the one they put on in Manchester two years ago.

Whyte, who is trained by Mark Tibbs, is putting his WBC Silver and WBO International belts on the line and goes into the contest with a 24-1 record, including 17 knockouts.

His only defeat came against current multi-titled world champion and fellow Londoner Anthony Joshua and Whyte said: “He won’t be pounding me, there’s levels to this thing. I’m used to people trying to get into my head.

Dereck Chisora during a public workout at East Wintergarden, Canary Wharf, London (pic Steven Paston/PA)Dereck Chisora during a public workout at East Wintergarden, Canary Wharf, London (pic Steven Paston/PA)

“I don’t think even Dereck himself knows what he is doing. I’ve had good learning fights and there’s still a lot more to come – I’ll fight anybody.

“I’ll do whatever it takes to get the win, I conservee my energy, I’m relaxed.

“Let Dereck do all the talking, you will see on fight night. There’s a different animal in front of him this time. There will be blood on Saturday night.”

Finchley’s Chisora, who boasts an identical record of 24-1 with 17 stoppages, added: “I am born again. I gave my life to the Lord. By doing that, I became a better person. My good friend David (Haye) put my through my paces.

Mark Tibbs and Dillian Whyte at the final press conference ahead of the heavyweight fight against Dereck Chisora (pic Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing)Mark Tibbs and Dillian Whyte at the final press conference ahead of the heavyweight fight against Dereck Chisora (pic Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing)

“I’ve rebuilt and come back. I’m in a great place. It’s going to be a seek and destroy mission on Saturday.

“Our game plan is to bite the gum shield, seek and destroy. The tables are screwed down so I can’t move them! I won’t do that any more. I can’t afford to rely on the judges. I will pound him, hit him, pound him, hit him.”

Tibbs, who followed highly respected father Jimmy into coaching, said of his fighter: “Ninety-nine point nine per cent of the time a good boxer will beat a good brawler. He’s not only just a boxer, he’s a boxer fighter.

“As long as we get it right on the night, which we will do, we will box and fight our way to a very good victory.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn is looking forward to another great night of action, saying: “There’s a great narrative for this and we didn’t necessarily need it.

“The first fight was one of the best 12 rounds of action we have ever seen. This is the right people are talking about on the streets.

“We will get another unbelievable night on Saturday, there is so much at stake. There is a different vibe.

“They have shared a ring already. Chisora looks unbelievable, the leanest he has ever looked. Dillian has improved, he is punching harder. But can he out-box him?

“It’s about pride. They don’t like each other. It’s about heart. It’s about skill as well, but more about will.”

Rival promoter David Haye added: “Dereck has had opportunities in the past but hasn’t capitalised. Experience tells him that he needs to work hard, and sacrifice.

“When he stands on the scales tomorrow, you will see the difference. I have felt his power and presence and ferocity in the ring.

“He realises a performance like he produced two years ago won’t be good enough to beat the 2018 version of Whyte. The heat brought to Dillian will put him in an uncomfortable zone.

“He will be let off the leash to do some serious damage. I like the energy and intensity of both fighters. Both teams believe they will win this, but I’m glad to be on Team Chisora.

“Dereck is like a stream train going full steam ahead. This fight can only be better than last time, they’re both fitter and faster.

“It’s got everything to be another fight of the year.”

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Man dies after Ardleigh Green car crash

Police and the London Air Ambulance were called to the scene in Ardleigh Green this afternoon. Photo: Sophie Riches

Tree surgeon who died in Hornchurch wasn’t wearing safety equipment, inquest told

John Hilden from Basildon died after he fell from a tree at a house in Hornchurch. Photo: Tina O'Connor

Hazardous response team sent to Harold Hill after liquid thrown over boy on bus

Police and the London Ambulance Service in Petersfield Avenue this afternoon.

West Ham stars fly to Barcelona to give Isla Caton a special early Christmas present

Isla with West Ham stars Robert Snodgrass (left) and Mark Noble (right).

Two men arrested on suspicion of carrying a gun in Romford

A cordon was in place outside Romford Tools in Brentwood Road

Most Read

Ridley Road Market: Sadiq Khan grant will fund £1.5million makeover of historic retail street

Ridley Road will be getting a £1.5million makeover. Picture: Sean Pollock

Hackney ‘county lines’ drug dealers jailed over five year Hampshire operation

Nathan Thompson, Jason Thompson and Lamar Foster.

Stoke Newington knife-point robberies: Police appeal to trace three men

Police want to speak to three men in connection with 11 robberies. Picture: Met police

Paedophile who abused boys in Hackney during 1980s is jailed – and police think he has more victims

#includeImage($article, 225)

St Joseph’s Hospice opens pop-up shop in Well Street thanks to generous benefactor

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Roberts wants Division Two Raiders to go into Christmas break with a win Guildford

Members of the Everyone Active Raiders visited Queens Hospital to hand out presents this week

Shenfield retain Essex star Plom as Beard and Ali depart

Jack Plom of Essex and Shenfield (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Athletics: Harold Wood members turn Raphael parkrun green

Harold Wood Running Club members at their latest parkrun at Raphael Park

Romford Tesco customers donate enough food for 4,000 meals this Christmas

Emma Revie of The Trussell Trust (left) and Lindsay Boswell (right) of FareShare have thanked generous shoppers for their donations. Photo: Andrew Parsons / i-Images

Elm Park road flooded after water mains burst

Upper Rainham Road and Elm Park have been flooded by burst water mains. Photo: Facebook\Dean Taylor
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists