Boxing: Rainham's Wells welcomes serious test

Rainham's Liam Wells (pic MTK Global) Archant

Former world kickboxing champion Liam Wells has welcomed another serious test in ex-Southern Area champ Jumanne Camero at York Hall tonight.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rainham's Wells has impressed in moving to 4-0, with two knockouts against some decent opposition, and now steps up again against Londoner Camero (7-3, 2 KOs) on an #MTKFightNight broadcast live on iFL TV.

Having blasted aside Sam Omidi inside a round last time out, Wells said: “I love being active. I'm improving each fight. I'm learning from my mistakes. There were even some mistakes in my last fight even though it was a good, positive win.

You may also want to watch:

“I'd love to have a title around my waist this year. That'd be amazing. I can't overlook any step I'm taking but as long as the work and focus stays the same, there's no reason why I can't do that this year. I'd love to do it for my trainer Adam Hart for all the hard work he's put in with me.

“I never stop learning. I'm a baby in this game because I had no amateur boxing experience. I've come on in such a short space of time and the end's so far off that there are a million things I can learn and get better at.

“I love York Hall. When I first fought there, I didn't know how I'd feel about it as I'd fought at the Brentwood Centre before which is closer to where I'm from but now York Hall feels like a home venue too. I can't wait to be back there.”

Fighting alongside Wells on a lengthy card are the likes of Sam Antwi and Siar Ozgul, who headline for the Southern Area welterweight title, plus IBO world champion Chantelle Cameron, unbeaten light-heavyweights Steven Ward and Dan Azeez, former Commonwealth king John O'Donnell and many more.