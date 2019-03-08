Search

Boxing: Wells wants longer to show off talents

PUBLISHED: 14:00 23 April 2019

Liam Wells battered Sam Omidi inside a round last time out (pic MTK Global)

Archant

Liam Wells may well treat York Hall to another stunning stoppage win on Friday, but he would like longer to showcase his technical improvements.

Wells blasted Sam Omidi aside in less than a round in his last bout back in February and is back in action on this week's #MTKFightNight live on iFL TV.

With his trainer Adam Hart backing him to win a title by the end of next year, the 24-year-old Wells (4-0, 2 KOs) is relishing every second of his rise.

He said: “I think it's a question of more of the same as last time. I think I'm now starting to get my range and my distance control as a professional boxer.

“This is scheduled for another six-rounder but eventually I think the longer rounds will suit me. I'll be able to set up my shots a bit more in there and I won't be rushing things.

“After the Omidi fight, I was straight back working in the gym. I've added more counter-work, which I can't wait to show on Friday.

“I feel like I've come on leaps and bounds again. I've been working on slipping shots and countering, more head movement and other little things as well. I'm looking forward to putting it into practice.”

Wells is joined on a busy bill at the home of British boxing by team-mate Siar Ozgul, who challenges Sam Antwi for the Southern Area title, plus the likes of Dan Azeez, Chantelle Cameron, Steven Ward, Viktor Kotochigov, Nurtas Azhbenov, Donovan Mortlock, James Hawley, Michael Elliott and more.

