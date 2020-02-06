Boxing: Ward wants win over Amparan, then world title shot

Martin J Ward hopes a standout display against Mexico's Jesus Amparan at the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield on Saturday will get the ball rolling for a shot at a world title.

Former European super-featherweight champion Ward is unbeaten in four fights since his sole career loss to IBF world title challenger James Tennyson in May 2018, claiming the WBC Silver International belt against Devis Boschiero in Italy and stopping Josue Bendana in his last fight.

And the Tony Sims-trained fighter is desperate for a shot at a world crown, having won British, Commonwealth and European titles since turning pro in 2012.

He said: "I'm 28 and I truly believe this year I will get my shot at a world title and win a world title. That's what it's all about, that's my main goal since I've been in boxing from the age of eight. I really feel like I'm going to have a good year this year.

"I'm going to stay in the gym, stay dedicated, keep on working hard as I do all of the time and the rewards will come. After this fight I want my shot at a world title. I want to get this fight out of the way and look good. Hopefully we can get a title shot pencilled in after.

"I've got one eye on the guys that have the titles but I've been in camp for Jesus Amparan and my full attention is on him. There will be no slip-ups, none at all. I'm concentrating on getting the job done on him and looking good doing it."

Amparan, 23, has 14 big knockouts from 16 career wins, but Ward insists he has done his homework and will not underestimate him.

"He's a big puncher, I had a little watch of him. He's a typical Mexican fighter, all off the left hand work, it's going to make for a good exciting fight," added Ward.

"I need these guys coming to win to bring out the best in me and it's a good test. If the stoppage comes it comes, if it doesn't it doesn't. He carries power as his record suggests but my speed is going to be a big factor in this fight. I'm going to put on a dominant performance so I've got the right to call out these big names for my next fight.

"I've been working a lot on my speed and putting my punches together with a different variety of shots. I'm going to put on an exciting performance. You're going to see a better version of me, a faster version of me. I'm going to be dangerous on fight night. The big fights are coming, trust me."

Ward has picked out Argentina's WBA title holder Rene Alverado as a potential opponent in 2020, after he stopped Andrew Cancio in seven rounds at the Fantasy Springs Casino Resort in November.

"Andrew Cancio was beaten by Rene Alverado at the back end of last year. Alverado is with Golden Boy. That's definitely a fight that could happen," said Ward.

"Matchroom and Golden Boy are working together with DAZN so that's definitely a fight that could happen this year. Hopefully I can look good in this next fight and put myself in line for a shot at one of these champions."