Two Romford's Team Falcon kickboxers celebrate huge wins

Sarah Worsfold (second from left) after her win. Picture: Falcon Kickboxing Club Archant

Two Romford's Team Falcon kickboxers picked up impressive victories on Saturday.

Freddie Fisher after winning his fight. Picture: Falcon Kickboxing Club Freddie Fisher after winning his fight. Picture: Falcon Kickboxing Club

10-year-old Freddie Fisher fought in a four man tournament in Luton against the three other best kickboxers in his category in the country for the prize of official UK number one.

Meanwhile, Sarah Worsfold, 27, competed for the Kickboxing Grand Prix European title against Greek champion Loanna Karpouzli at the O2 Arena in London.

First up on Saturday was Fisher, who entered the tournament having not lost a fight for a number of years and holding multiple titles.

In the semi-final, Fisher faced Ryan Tweddle from Blyth and after a quality display from both fighters which saw the match-up go the distance, the win was awarded to Fisher by decision.

He then faced the other semi-final winner, Caylan Holliday, from Newcastle, in the final.

After three rounds of intense action, it was Fisher who took the tournament win and official UK number one ranking position meaning he will now test himself in Holland against one of Europe's elite.

It was then the turn of Worsfold, who fought second from last in the event which was being shown live on UFC Fight Pass.

She came into the fight following a recent win over Sweden's champion Viktoria Lauenstein and started the bout in a confident and relaxed manner.

At the beginning of the second round, Karpouzli seemed to momentarily have Worsfold going backwards for the first time.

But it didn't take long for Worsfold's experience to show and she was soon dominating the centre of the ring and controlling the fight again.

The third round continued the same and Worsfold landed a fantastic body shot that Karpouzli took well but was clearly hurt by heading into the end of the fight.

She then followed it up with a technically perfect side kick to Karpouzli's head to stun her, however the Greek champion seemed to switch on in the last 15 seconds of the final round to have her best spell of the evening and added some drama to the exciting fight.

After three rounds of action it was Worsfold who was crowned Kickboxing Grand Prix European champion by unanimous decision.