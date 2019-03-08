Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Two Romford's Team Falcon kickboxers celebrate huge wins

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 July 2019

Sarah Worsfold (second from left) after her win. Picture: Falcon Kickboxing Club

Sarah Worsfold (second from left) after her win. Picture: Falcon Kickboxing Club

Archant

Two Romford's Team Falcon kickboxers picked up impressive victories on Saturday.

Freddie Fisher after winning his fight. Picture: Falcon Kickboxing ClubFreddie Fisher after winning his fight. Picture: Falcon Kickboxing Club

10-year-old Freddie Fisher fought in a four man tournament in Luton against the three other best kickboxers in his category in the country for the prize of official UK number one.

Meanwhile, Sarah Worsfold, 27, competed for the Kickboxing Grand Prix European title against Greek champion Loanna Karpouzli at the O2 Arena in London.

First up on Saturday was Fisher, who entered the tournament having not lost a fight for a number of years and holding multiple titles.

In the semi-final, Fisher faced Ryan Tweddle from Blyth and after a quality display from both fighters which saw the match-up go the distance, the win was awarded to Fisher by decision.

He then faced the other semi-final winner, Caylan Holliday, from Newcastle, in the final.

You may also want to watch:

After three rounds of intense action, it was Fisher who took the tournament win and official UK number one ranking position meaning he will now test himself in Holland against one of Europe's elite.

It was then the turn of Worsfold, who fought second from last in the event which was being shown live on UFC Fight Pass.

She came into the fight following a recent win over Sweden's champion Viktoria Lauenstein and started the bout in a confident and relaxed manner.

At the beginning of the second round, Karpouzli seemed to momentarily have Worsfold going backwards for the first time.

But it didn't take long for Worsfold's experience to show and she was soon dominating the centre of the ring and controlling the fight again.

The third round continued the same and Worsfold landed a fantastic body shot that Karpouzli took well but was clearly hurt by heading into the end of the fight.

She then followed it up with a technically perfect side kick to Karpouzli's head to stun her, however the Greek champion seemed to switch on in the last 15 seconds of the final round to have her best spell of the evening and added some drama to the exciting fight.

After three rounds of action it was Worsfold who was crowned Kickboxing Grand Prix European champion by unanimous decision.

Most Read

Police issue personal safety advice after seven sexual assaults around Harold Wood station in 23 days

There have been seven sexual assaults around Harold Wood station since June 9. Photo: Steve Poston

Hornchurch 21-year-old makes £1.3m in winnings from ‘incredible run’ at World Series of Poker in Las Vegas

Poker player Nick Marchington, from Hornchurch, playing on day seven of the World Series Of Poker Main Event. Picture: 888 Poker

Romford mum issued parking ticket when trying to collect disabled son in Elm Park

Kerry and her son Oliver. Picture: April Roach

Police appeal for witnesses to fatal crash on A12 after 43-year-old man dies from injuries

A 43-year-old man died after he was hit by a car on westbound carriageway of the A12 on Sunday, July 14. Picture: Google Maps

Family and residents pay tribute to Harold Hill postman with ‘heart of gold’

Residents are paying tribute to Craig Thomas, a postman from Harold Hill who died on June 30. Picture: Thomas family

Most Read

Police issue personal safety advice after seven sexual assaults around Harold Wood station in 23 days

There have been seven sexual assaults around Harold Wood station since June 9. Photo: Steve Poston

Hornchurch 21-year-old makes £1.3m in winnings from ‘incredible run’ at World Series of Poker in Las Vegas

Poker player Nick Marchington, from Hornchurch, playing on day seven of the World Series Of Poker Main Event. Picture: 888 Poker

Romford mum issued parking ticket when trying to collect disabled son in Elm Park

Kerry and her son Oliver. Picture: April Roach

Police appeal for witnesses to fatal crash on A12 after 43-year-old man dies from injuries

A 43-year-old man died after he was hit by a car on westbound carriageway of the A12 on Sunday, July 14. Picture: Google Maps

Family and residents pay tribute to Harold Hill postman with ‘heart of gold’

Residents are paying tribute to Craig Thomas, a postman from Harold Hill who died on June 30. Picture: Thomas family

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Two Romford’s Team Falcon kickboxers celebrate huge wins

Sarah Worsfold (second from left) after her win. Picture: Falcon Kickboxing Club

Walthamstow defeat was tough to take says Ardleigh Green skipper Edwards

Ardleigh Green players celebrate a wicket during Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC vs Goresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Central Park on 15th June 2019

Daggers suffer heavy defeat to Charlton Athletic

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

O’s find Angol to get past Urchins

Lee Angol of Leyton Orient celebrates his winner at Hornchurch (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Former pupils revisit Harrow Lodge primary school after 60 years

Harrow Lodge primary school friends back in the classroom after 60 years. Picture: Emma Martin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists