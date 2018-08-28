Search

Sheeraz ends year on high with by beating Grannum

PUBLISHED: 14:00 19 December 2018

Len Whaley

Super welterweight Hamzah Sheeraz (pic: Scott Heave/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

The latest boxing news from Havering

Super welterweight Hamzah Sheeraz maintained his unbeaten record with victory on a Frank Warren show at the Brentwood Centre on Saturday.

In what was his last bout of the calendar year, Sheeraz punched impressively as he chalked up his sixth straight win since turning professional in September last year.

The 19-year-old prospect proved too classy for Islington’s durable Jordan Grannum and clinched a 60-54 points verdict on the scorecard of referee Lee Every.

The tall, talented Sheeraz, who is coached by veteran trainer Lenny Butcher at Harold Hill’s Five Star Gym, piled up the points in every round by landing accurate punches.

A tough competitor, Grannum was strictly in survivor mood and took everything that Sheeraz fired his way to maintain his record of never being stopped in 48 fights.

It was Sheeraz, though, who was toasting a success that he hopes will form the basis of a successful time in 2019.

