Boxing: Sakyi gets new opponent in Gething

Mikey Sakyi will face Kieran Gething in the reserve fight at the super-lightweight #GoldenContract tournament.

Some of the world's best 140lb fighters will head to York Hall for the event on November 22 and should one of the eight confirmed entrants be unable to compete, a coin toss will be held to decide whether Sakyi or Gething is handed the life-changing opportunity.

Former Southern Area champion Sakyi (8-2, 4 KOs) was originally due to take on Lewis Benson in the reserve fight, but Benson is now involved in the main tournament after he replaced Akeem Ennis Brown.

It means Welsh star Gething (9-2-1, 2 KOs) will now step in to take on Sakyi, and both men are extremely excited about the opportunity.

Sakyi said: "I'm very pleased to have a replacement as I'm itching to get out again and put on a great performance.

"I've not seen much of Kieran Gething and I'm not too fussed about what the fight turns out to be as I've been in with all different types of fighters now, so nothing fazes me in the ring.

"It doesn't even enter my head about who would have been tougher out of him or Lewis Benson. I'm here to do a job and as long as I focus on my development, I'll keep winning."

Gething said: "I'm absolutely over the moon. As soon as the tournament was announced I said I wanted to be a part of it and and now I've been given this great opportunity.

"I truly believe this is where you'll see me at my best. I think it's not just down to motivation, it's down to being in the right atmosphere and something like this will be the making of my career.

"I've seen Sakyi a couple of times. We're both Area champions and with his style and mine I think we could have a really great fight."

Next month's Golden Contract event features some of the world's elite at 140lbs, as Ohara Davies, Tyrone McKenna, Zhankosh Turarov, Lewis Benson, Anthony Yigit, Mohamed Mimoune, Darren Surtees and Logan Yoon take part in the exciting tournament.