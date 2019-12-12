Boxing: Romford's Olla earns rewards

Romford's Tim Olla with coach Paul Claydon and his best boxer of the night award Archant

Romford Boxing Club's Tim Olla claimed a fine win at Southfields Army Centre on Friday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Romford's Tim Olla with Fred Thomas Romford's Tim Olla with Fred Thomas

Light-heavyweight Olla, 22, kept home favourite Fred Thomas, unbeaten in eight fights, on the back foot in the first round of their 81kg contest, with a good display of punching.

You may also want to watch:

The 27-year-old Thomas responded well in the second, but Olla gave the Marine a standing eight count in the final rond to claim victory and the best boxer of the night award.

jack Clements, 17, met an opponent from Devon in a support bout at 65kg and had a decent first round, only to be out of the final verdict.

Olla is due to compete in Denmark this weekend, when Romford clubmate Ayo Barek faces the defending Danish super-heavyweight champion.

Coach Paul Claydon said: "Ayo has a tough task and Tim is up against a very good Dane also, although I'm confident of them both doing well."