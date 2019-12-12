Search

Boxing: Romford's Olla earns rewards

PUBLISHED: 08:00 13 December 2019

Romford's Tim Olla with coach Paul Claydon and his best boxer of the night award

Romford's Tim Olla with coach Paul Claydon and his best boxer of the night award

Archant

Romford Boxing Club's Tim Olla claimed a fine win at Southfields Army Centre on Friday.

Romford's Tim Olla with Fred ThomasRomford's Tim Olla with Fred Thomas

Light-heavyweight Olla, 22, kept home favourite Fred Thomas, unbeaten in eight fights, on the back foot in the first round of their 81kg contest, with a good display of punching.

The 27-year-old Thomas responded well in the second, but Olla gave the Marine a standing eight count in the final rond to claim victory and the best boxer of the night award.

jack Clements, 17, met an opponent from Devon in a support bout at 65kg and had a decent first round, only to be out of the final verdict.

Olla is due to compete in Denmark this weekend, when Romford clubmate Ayo Barek faces the defending Danish super-heavyweight champion.

Coach Paul Claydon said: "Ayo has a tough task and Tim is up against a very good Dane also, although I'm confident of them both doing well."

