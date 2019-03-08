Romford quartet give solid showing on Newham show

Romford Boxing Club had four members compete on a dinner show held by Newham BC at the Circus Tavern in Purfleet earlier this month.

Mason Carter was the first Romford man in action on the night, with the 16-year-old taking on a rival from Southend.

Carter was able to claim a points win in the bout, but was made to work hard for his success by his opponent.

Jack Clements, also 16, was next up as he entered the ring to take on Harrow foe Ryan O'Connor.

In a busy contest that saw plenty of punches thrown, Clements was unfortunate to find himself on the end of a points defeat.

There was disappointment, too, for 20-year-old Paul Claydon Jr. as his 60th bout ended in defeat following another tight contest.

Jude Akin was the final Romford man in action on the night and rounded things out with another points victory.

Romford's boxers certainly can be proud of their efforts.