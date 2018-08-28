Romford’s Olla wins London title

Romford's Tim Olla celebrates winning the Senior London Development title (pic: Romford BC) Archant

The latest news from Romford Boxing Club

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Romford BC’s Tim Olla added the Senior London Development title to his list of honours after delivering two strong performances over the weekend.

Olla’s preparations for the event were far from ideal, with a leg injury preventing him from training in the week leading up to it.

The Romford boxer shrugged it off to beat Westside’s Balraj Khara with a magnificent display to win his semi-final on Friday.

Olla then took on Dominik Zieba of Earlsfield in the final and the Romford man had to dig deep to deliver another good performance.

Thankfully it was enough to see Olla claim the win and with it collect the London title.

Olla’s next bout will be with the Romford team in a few weeks when they travel to Northern Ireland to compete.

And the Romford boxer will hope he can take the confidence gained from his London title win into his next bout.