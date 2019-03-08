Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Romford boxers combine to earn great win in bruising team match against Danes

PUBLISHED: 10:00 15 March 2019

A Romford boxer celebrates

A Romford boxer celebrates

Archant

Romford Boxing Club members combined to claim an impressive 10-6 win over a strong and determined team from Denmark at the North Romford Community Centre in Collier Row on Saturday.

A Romford boxer celebratesA Romford boxer celebrates

It was the third international style team match of the season, with six of the 10 Romford boxers in action tasting victory on the night and the other four narrowly defeated.

Debutants Mason Carter, 16, and Jude Akin, 22, came away with points wins, with the latter also claiming the best boxer of the night award, having floored his opponent in a confident display, and receiving the Daren Howe Refuse to Lose trophy from the Howe family.

Another debutant, 19-year-old Sam Moafi, was unlucky to be caught by a swinging punch with only seconds left in his contest, which left him with a broken nose and forced the referee to stop the contest on the advice of the doctor, having won every round in a spirited display.

Ethan Tisbury, 16, put in a commanding display to win his 64kg bout and Silver Shelle, 19, was another Romford winner behind a good jab.

A Romford boxer celebratesA Romford boxer celebrates

Super-heavyweight Ayo Barek had his opponent in trouble all the way through their contest to beat his third overseas rival in a row and 32-year-old Scott Palmer got back to winning form with a clear victory, having looked very strong.

Jack Clements, 16, lost for the first time in five outings at 65kg after winning the first round but letting his opponent back into the reckoning in the second and third.

Paul Claydon Jr, 20, went close in a bruising battle with a tough opponent, who received four stitches to a bad cut over his eye, in their three-minute round bout and Tim Olla, 21, was also edged out on points at 81kg.

Coach Paul Claydon Sr said: “It was without doubt a tremendous night backed by a very vocal crowd.

A Romford boxer celebratesA Romford boxer celebrates

“The Romford club again look forward to international style opponents when they will be the first to stage a match against an Icelandic team back in Collier Row on May 11.”

Most Read

Collier Row park closed as police search for evidence in Jodie Chesney case

Lawns Park in Collier Row has been closed while police search for evidence relating to the death of Jodie Chesney. Photo: Ken Mears

Havering Sixth Form College pays tribute to Jodie Chesney’s ‘smiling, passionate, beautiful soul’ with Purple Friday

Students and staff at Havering Sixth Form College wearing purple and remembering murder victim Jodie Chesney.

Jodie Chesney: Boy, 16, charged with murder

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Jodie Chesney: Tributes paid across the world to 17-year-old with ‘beautiful soul’

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to 17-year-old Jodie Chesney.

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash with car in Romford

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Monday, March 11 following a crash with a car in Brentwood Road. Photo: Google Maps

Most Read

Collier Row park closed as police search for evidence in Jodie Chesney case

Lawns Park in Collier Row has been closed while police search for evidence relating to the death of Jodie Chesney. Photo: Ken Mears

Havering Sixth Form College pays tribute to Jodie Chesney’s ‘smiling, passionate, beautiful soul’ with Purple Friday

Students and staff at Havering Sixth Form College wearing purple and remembering murder victim Jodie Chesney.

Jodie Chesney: Boy, 16, charged with murder

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Jodie Chesney: Tributes paid across the world to 17-year-old with ‘beautiful soul’

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to 17-year-old Jodie Chesney.

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash with car in Romford

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Monday, March 11 following a crash with a car in Brentwood Road. Photo: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Romford boxers combine to earn great win in bruising team match against Danes

A Romford boxer celebrates

West Ham set to recall Arnautovic to starting line-up

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic (left) has a shot on goal during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Raiders netminder Gray keen to get back to winning ways ahead of the play-offs

Raiders netminder Michael Gray denies an attempt from Thunder forward Tomas Rubes (Pic: John Scott)

Upminster and Romford childcare centres receive London’s deputy mayor awards for improving children’s health

Children at Little Adventurers Nursery in Upminster learn how to brush their teeth during a visit from the deputy mayor of London. Photo: Celia Freeth

Save First Step: Hornchurch disability charity planning to launch a nursery to avoid closure

Mark Hall told First Step's supporters about the charity's plans to raise funds and avoid closure. Photo: First Step
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists