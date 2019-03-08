Romford boxers combine to earn great win in bruising team match against Danes

A Romford boxer celebrates Archant

Romford Boxing Club members combined to claim an impressive 10-6 win over a strong and determined team from Denmark at the North Romford Community Centre in Collier Row on Saturday.

It was the third international style team match of the season, with six of the 10 Romford boxers in action tasting victory on the night and the other four narrowly defeated.

Debutants Mason Carter, 16, and Jude Akin, 22, came away with points wins, with the latter also claiming the best boxer of the night award, having floored his opponent in a confident display, and receiving the Daren Howe Refuse to Lose trophy from the Howe family.

Another debutant, 19-year-old Sam Moafi, was unlucky to be caught by a swinging punch with only seconds left in his contest, which left him with a broken nose and forced the referee to stop the contest on the advice of the doctor, having won every round in a spirited display.

Ethan Tisbury, 16, put in a commanding display to win his 64kg bout and Silver Shelle, 19, was another Romford winner behind a good jab.

Super-heavyweight Ayo Barek had his opponent in trouble all the way through their contest to beat his third overseas rival in a row and 32-year-old Scott Palmer got back to winning form with a clear victory, having looked very strong.

Jack Clements, 16, lost for the first time in five outings at 65kg after winning the first round but letting his opponent back into the reckoning in the second and third.

Paul Claydon Jr, 20, went close in a bruising battle with a tough opponent, who received four stitches to a bad cut over his eye, in their three-minute round bout and Tim Olla, 21, was also edged out on points at 81kg.

Coach Paul Claydon Sr said: “It was without doubt a tremendous night backed by a very vocal crowd.

“The Romford club again look forward to international style opponents when they will be the first to stage a match against an Icelandic team back in Collier Row on May 11.”