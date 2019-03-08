Romford boxers impress on club show against fine foes from Denmark and Iceland

There was plenty of success for Romford boxing club members on a show against Danish and Icelandic rivals at the North Romford Community Centre last weekend.

The club put on a stacked card in Collier Row, with the fighters travelling from the Nordic clubs giving the event an international feel.

Jack Clements opened the show for Romford on a winning note as he scored a unanimous points success over a Danish foe.

Ethan Tisbury and Mason Carter both continued their development on the show and both will have taken a lot from being edged out in close bouts.

Following an interval, Paul Claydon Jr. then took on Danish rival Martin Egabaek, seeking revenge after a defeat when the pair last met in November.

In a bruising contest, the home hope made no mistake as he picked up a unanimous points victory to avenge last year's defeat.

Claydon's display, which left Egabaek needing stitches following a cut to his eye, saw him win the Best Boxer of the Night award.

Tim Olla took on an Icelandic opponent, who was a late replacement, in the next bout of the night.

A brilliant performance from the Romford man was enough to see him win on the judges' cards.

Ayo Barek looked to have been handed a daunting task when being paired with Danish giant Thomas Vinther, who stood at an imposing seven-foot tall.

Vinther is being tipped for big things in his home country, but Romford's Barek pulled off something of a shock with a points triumph.

There was a victory took for Silver Shelle as showed some good boxing ability to beat a rival from Iceland.

Jude Akin was another to have an opponent changed at late notice, but it was not an issue as the Romford man claimed another strong win.

There was disappointment, though, for Steve March as the super heavyweight was beaten within two rounds.

Regardless, it was still another successful show for Romford in Collier Row with some good displays.

Claydon, Olla, Shelle and Akin are in line for a swift return to action with the quarter due to appear on a Newham Boxing Club show at the Circus Tavern on Saturday.