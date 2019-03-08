Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Romford boxers impress on club show against fine foes from Denmark and Iceland

PUBLISHED: 10:00 16 May 2019

Romford's Paul Claydon celebrates his win

Romford's Paul Claydon celebrates his win

Archant

The latest news from Romford Boxing Club

Icelandic boxers fly the flag at the North Romford Community CentreIcelandic boxers fly the flag at the North Romford Community Centre

There was plenty of success for Romford boxing club members on a show against Danish and Icelandic rivals at the North Romford Community Centre last weekend.

The club put on a stacked card in Collier Row, with the fighters travelling from the Nordic clubs giving the event an international feel.

Jack Clements opened the show for Romford on a winning note as he scored a unanimous points success over a Danish foe.

Ethan Tisbury and Mason Carter both continued their development on the show and both will have taken a lot from being edged out in close bouts.

Romford's Jack Clements celebrates his winRomford's Jack Clements celebrates his win

Following an interval, Paul Claydon Jr. then took on Danish rival Martin Egabaek, seeking revenge after a defeat when the pair last met in November.

In a bruising contest, the home hope made no mistake as he picked up a unanimous points victory to avenge last year's defeat.

Claydon's display, which left Egabaek needing stitches following a cut to his eye, saw him win the Best Boxer of the Night award.

You may also want to watch:

Tim Olla took on an Icelandic opponent, who was a late replacement, in the next bout of the night.

A brilliant performance from the Romford man was enough to see him win on the judges' cards.

Ayo Barek looked to have been handed a daunting task when being paired with Danish giant Thomas Vinther, who stood at an imposing seven-foot tall.

Vinther is being tipped for big things in his home country, but Romford's Barek pulled off something of a shock with a points triumph.

There was a victory took for Silver Shelle as showed some good boxing ability to beat a rival from Iceland.

Jude Akin was another to have an opponent changed at late notice, but it was not an issue as the Romford man claimed another strong win.

There was disappointment, though, for Steve March as the super heavyweight was beaten within two rounds.

Regardless, it was still another successful show for Romford in Collier Row with some good displays.

Claydon, Olla, Shelle and Akin are in line for a swift return to action with the quarter due to appear on a Newham Boxing Club show at the Circus Tavern on Saturday.

Most Read

Woman dies after suffering heart attack on bus in Upminster Bridge

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service were called to Upminster Road this morning but despite their best efforts a person died at the scene. Picture: Google Maps

Havering planning committee to weigh in on proposed 16-storey Romford town centre tower block

The block in North Street has been stood empty since 2010. Picture: John Hercock

Police cordon off Rainham KFC after teenager assaulted with unidentified weapon

A teenager has been taken to hospital after being assaulted with an unidentified weapon at Rainham's KFC. Picture: Google Maps

Woman arrested on suspicion of money laundering following police raids on homes in Romford and Ilford

A 25-year-old woman from Ilford has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering following a 'complex operation' that saw search warrants executed in Ilford and Romford. Picture: Met Police

Havering’s rogue landlords fined almost £400,000 in first year of licensing scheme

Havering Town Hall

Most Read

Woman dies after suffering heart attack on bus in Upminster Bridge

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service were called to Upminster Road this morning but despite their best efforts a person died at the scene. Picture: Google Maps

Havering planning committee to weigh in on proposed 16-storey Romford town centre tower block

The block in North Street has been stood empty since 2010. Picture: John Hercock

Police cordon off Rainham KFC after teenager assaulted with unidentified weapon

A teenager has been taken to hospital after being assaulted with an unidentified weapon at Rainham's KFC. Picture: Google Maps

Woman arrested on suspicion of money laundering following police raids on homes in Romford and Ilford

A 25-year-old woman from Ilford has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering following a 'complex operation' that saw search warrants executed in Ilford and Romford. Picture: Met Police

Havering’s rogue landlords fined almost £400,000 in first year of licensing scheme

Havering Town Hall

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Harold Wood captain Perrin losing the toss cost them at Shenfield

Shahbaz Khan of Harold Wood (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch re-sign eight ahead of new season

George Saunders of Hornchurch during AFC Hornchurch vs Great Wakering Rovers, BBC Essex Senior Cup Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 4th December 2018

Havering 90 Joggers help out at Halstead Marathon

Havering 90 Joggers at Halstead Marathon (Pic: Mark Dalby)

Romford boxers impress on club show against fine foes from Denmark and Iceland

Romford's Paul Claydon celebrates his win

Cricket: Harmer happy to help Essex cause

Simon Harmer in batting action for Essex during Essex CCC vs Nottinghamshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 15th May 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists