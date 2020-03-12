Search

Advanced search

Romford BC trio refuse to lose bouts on annual bill in memory of much loved Howe

PUBLISHED: 17:00 13 March 2020

Romford Boxing Club held their annual Refuse to Lose show in memory of the late Daren Howe at the weekend.

Romford Boxing Club held their annual Refuse to Lose show in memory of the late Daren Howe at the weekend.

Archant

Romford Boxing Club held their annual 'Refuse to Lose' show in memory of the late Daren Howe, a much loved coach and friend of theirs and Havering's Alma Boxing Club.

Romford Boxing Club held their annual Refuse to Lose show in memory of the late Daren Howe at the weekend.Romford Boxing Club held their annual Refuse to Lose show in memory of the late Daren Howe at the weekend.

A total of 16 bouts took place, including boxers from Sonderborg BK and Grinsted BK in Jutland, southern Denmark, close to the German border.

And the three Romford members who were in action earned hard-fought wins in front of a noisy crowd.

Tyler Hurley, 14, went up against a strong opponent from the Essex University Boxing Club, with both boasting unbeaten 3-0 records.

Hurley got off to a bright start but had to dig deep to earn a points victory and record his fourth successive win.

Romford Boxing Club held their annual Refuse to Lose show in memory of the late Daren Howe at the weekend.Romford Boxing Club held their annual Refuse to Lose show in memory of the late Daren Howe at the weekend.

You may also want to watch:

Following the interval, 22-year-old Sam Wilson made his Romford debut at 63kg and produced an excellent display on the back foot to win his bout by unanimous points.

Wilson's performance also earned him the 'Refuse to Lose' trophy for best boxer of the night and he was followed by light-heavyweight Tim Olla, who met a tough opponent from the RAF.

Olla also had to dig deep to claim his success and coach Paul Claydon said: 'It was very hard matching the show and after last week's successful team match in Iceland we were short on Romford boxers.

Romford Boxing Club held their annual Refuse to Lose show in memory of the late Daren Howe at the weekend.Romford Boxing Club held their annual Refuse to Lose show in memory of the late Daren Howe at the weekend.

'Paul claydon jnr and Mason Acre were unable to box due to illness, with Lewis Hughes, Jack Clements and others also unavailable and big Ayo Barek's bout also falling out.

'But the three Romford boxers who were available did themselves and the club proud.'

Olla and Barek are both entered into this season's National Senior Elite Championships, with Olla looking forward to a London semi-final on April 20, while clubmate Barek has a straight London final.

Most Read

Coronavirus patient dies at Romford’s Queen’s Hospital

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to recieve coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Two coronavirus cases confirmed in Havering

Two people in Havering have today been confirmed with Covid-19. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

Hornchurch bus stop hit by bus for third time

A bus caused the bus stop in Mawney Road to collapse. Picture: Dilip Patel

Council to review Romford’s Express Kebab House licence after residents complain about ‘unbearable’ noise and anti-social behaviour

Express Kebab House in South Street will have its licence reviewed by Havering Council on March 16. Picture: Google Maps

Where are the richest wards in Havering?

The darker blue areas represent high household income and lighter, lower income. Havering shows a general trend of being more affluent with less contrasting figures comared to Redbridge. Picture: Office for National Statistics

Most Read

Coronavirus patient dies at Romford’s Queen’s Hospital

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to recieve coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Two coronavirus cases confirmed in Havering

Two people in Havering have today been confirmed with Covid-19. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

Hornchurch bus stop hit by bus for third time

A bus caused the bus stop in Mawney Road to collapse. Picture: Dilip Patel

Council to review Romford’s Express Kebab House licence after residents complain about ‘unbearable’ noise and anti-social behaviour

Express Kebab House in South Street will have its licence reviewed by Havering Council on March 16. Picture: Google Maps

Where are the richest wards in Havering?

The darker blue areas represent high household income and lighter, lower income. Havering shows a general trend of being more affluent with less contrasting figures comared to Redbridge. Picture: Office for National Statistics

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Romford BC trio refuse to lose bouts on annual bill in memory of much loved Howe

Romford Boxing Club held their annual Refuse to Lose show in memory of the late Daren Howe at the weekend.

National League games to go ahead but matches postponed in other non-league divisions because of coronavirus

National League games will go ahead despite the outbreak of the coronavirus. Pictured is action from Dagenham & Redbridge's clash with Stockport County earlier this season. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Boxing Road to Tokyo to start as planned at Copper Box Arena

Great Britain's team of boxers hoping to go to the Tokyo Olympics during the media day at the Copper Box Arena, London.

Essex cut Abu Dhabi tour short

A view of the cloudfm County Ground in Chelmsford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Special treat for Upminster youngsters as Essex stars bring silverware to session

Essex trio Adam Wheater, Simon Harmer and Aaron Beard brought the Vitality Blast T20 and County Championship trophies to Coopers to show Upminster Cricket Club youngster during their winter indoor programme
Drive 24