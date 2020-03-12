Romford BC trio refuse to lose bouts on annual bill in memory of much loved Howe

Romford Boxing Club held their annual Refuse to Lose show in memory of the late Daren Howe at the weekend. Archant

Romford Boxing Club held their annual 'Refuse to Lose' show in memory of the late Daren Howe, a much loved coach and friend of theirs and Havering's Alma Boxing Club.

A total of 16 bouts took place, including boxers from Sonderborg BK and Grinsted BK in Jutland, southern Denmark, close to the German border.

A total of 16 bouts took place, including boxers from Sonderborg BK and Grinsted BK in Jutland, southern Denmark, close to the German border.

And the three Romford members who were in action earned hard-fought wins in front of a noisy crowd.

Tyler Hurley, 14, went up against a strong opponent from the Essex University Boxing Club, with both boasting unbeaten 3-0 records.

Hurley got off to a bright start but had to dig deep to earn a points victory and record his fourth successive win.

Following the interval, 22-year-old Sam Wilson made his Romford debut at 63kg and produced an excellent display on the back foot to win his bout by unanimous points.

Following the interval, 22-year-old Sam Wilson made his Romford debut at 63kg and produced an excellent display on the back foot to win his bout by unanimous points.

Wilson's performance also earned him the 'Refuse to Lose' trophy for best boxer of the night and he was followed by light-heavyweight Tim Olla, who met a tough opponent from the RAF.

Olla also had to dig deep to claim his success and coach Paul Claydon said: 'It was very hard matching the show and after last week's successful team match in Iceland we were short on Romford boxers.

Olla also had to dig deep to claim his success and coach Paul Claydon said: 'It was very hard matching the show and after last week's successful team match in Iceland we were short on Romford boxers.

'Paul claydon jnr and Mason Acre were unable to box due to illness, with Lewis Hughes, Jack Clements and others also unavailable and big Ayo Barek's bout also falling out.

'But the three Romford boxers who were available did themselves and the club proud.'

Olla and Barek are both entered into this season's National Senior Elite Championships, with Olla looking forward to a London semi-final on April 20, while clubmate Barek has a straight London final.