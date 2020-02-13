Search

Romford Boxing Club head to Iceland for match

PUBLISHED: 16:30 13 February 2020

Romford's Lewis Hughes, Tyler Hurley Jack Clements and Ayo Barek ahead of their trip to Iceland

Romford's Lewis Hughes, Tyler Hurley Jack Clements and Ayo Barek ahead of their trip to Iceland

Archant

Romford Boxing Club have made the trip to Iceland for a team match against Kopovlogs BC near Reykjavik this weekend.

Tyler Hurley, 14, looks for a third straight win at 56kg on his first trip abroad, while Jack Clements, 17, looks for his second win in Iceland at 65kg.

You may also want to watch:

Lewis Hughes, 22, takes on Eggil Emmison at 68kg and Romford captain Ayo Barek faces local favourite Runar Svavarsson in a rematch, after a points win last time.

Coach Paul Claydon said: "This is the second time for us to go to Reykjavik. Last season was an historic match being the first time an English club had boxed a club team. We won 7-2, although it was very, very close in all bouts.

"I had a tough time matching the show with Iceland being the second largest island in Europe after Britain, but having a population the size of Havering.

"We're looking forward to the match and after our success this season in the USA and Denmark, we are confident but aware of the task ahead."

