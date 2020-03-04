Romford Boxing Club enjoy a slender success in team match on return to Iceland

Romford Boxing Club edged to a 6-5 win in their delayed team match in Iceland at the weekend.

Forced to postpone the trip two weeks earlier as strong winds grounded all flights, their 11-strong squad included boxers from Finchley and Canvey.

Tyler Hurley, 14, was first in the ring and produced an excellent display to force a stoppage and get the tourists off to a winning start.

Jack Clements, 17, faced a very good southpaw opponent and, although he finished the last round strongly, was edged out on points as the crowd got behind the local favourite.

That left the match evenly poised at 3-3 at the interval, but Lewis Hughes impressed to claim a unanimous points win over Emigal Eggilson after a toe-to-toe battle after the restart.

Romford coach Paul Claydon said: "It was a real Rocky-type affair, with the Icelandics at time seemingly on the verge of getting stopped to come storming back, smiling as they did. t was really that unbelievable with the crowd roaring appreciation."

With the scores level after 10 bouts, it was left to Romford team captain and super-heavyweight Ayo Barek to deliver the decisive victory as he had a return bout with local favourite Runar Svarrasson.

Barek was in no mood to miss out, going on the attack and punching Svarrasson backwards in a tough bout to settle the outcome.

Claydon added: "As usual it was very hard to match but I managed it in the end and all bouts went ahead as planned. Everyone involved stuck together all the way to grind out the win and repeat the victory we had last season in Iceland, albeit by a very very close margin.

"Host organiser Kjartan, who runs the Kopovlogs outfit, said to me the Icelandic Boxing Association are really happy with the relationship they have built up with Romford BC and couldn't thank us enough for helping them promote boxing In the country.

"Kjartan asked me to join them in a combined Icelandic/English team which we will arrange together as we hope to travel to Warsaw, Poland in October that I thankfully accepted.

"The Icelandics are such welcoming people, we really have become very close friends. That said, we will put that to one side when they travel to Collier Tow for a return match on June 6 at the North Romford Community Centre, Clockhouse Lane."