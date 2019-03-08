Rainham welterweight Wells maintains unbeaten record with points win over Camero

Rainham's Liam Wells (pic MTK Global) Archant

Liam Wells, the Rainham welterweight, scored the best win of his five-bout career when outpointing south London's Jummane Camero at York Hall on Friday.

The unbeaten Wells was a 79-74 winner on referee Lee Cook's scorecard, appearing in his first eight-rounder against a respected rival who had won seven of his ten previous bouts.

The tall 24-year-old fired accurate punches through his rival's defences to build up a lead in a keenly-fought contest.

Camero slammed back solid shots with both hands in a bold effort to turn the fight his way, but won just a single round on the official scorecard.

After his fifth win in seven months, Wells grinned “It felt good winning my first eight-rounder against a decent opponent at York Hall, my favourite arena, and now I want to keep busy.”

A former world champion in kickboxing, Wells is most definitely making a name for himself in another sport.