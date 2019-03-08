Search

Rainham welterweight Wells maintains unbeaten record with points win over Camero

PUBLISHED: 17:00 01 May 2019

Len Whaley

Rainham's Liam Wells (pic MTK Global)

Rainham's Liam Wells (pic MTK Global)

Archant

The latest boxing news from Havering

Liam Wells, the Rainham welterweight, scored the best win of his five-bout career when outpointing south London's Jummane Camero at York Hall on Friday.

The unbeaten Wells was a 79-74 winner on referee Lee Cook's scorecard, appearing in his first eight-rounder against a respected rival who had won seven of his ten previous bouts.

The tall 24-year-old fired accurate punches through his rival's defences to build up a lead in a keenly-fought contest.

Camero slammed back solid shots with both hands in a bold effort to turn the fight his way, but won just a single round on the official scorecard.

After his fifth win in seven months, Wells grinned “It felt good winning my first eight-rounder against a decent opponent at York Hall, my favourite arena, and now I want to keep busy.”

A former world champion in kickboxing, Wells is most definitely making a name for himself in another sport.

