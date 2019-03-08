Search

Rainham boxer Wells looks to extend unbeaten run in televised fight

PUBLISHED: 16:13 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:39 20 June 2019

Rainham's Liam Wells (pic MTK Global)

Rainham's Liam Wells (pic MTK Global)

A former world champion kickboxer who has now moved into boxing is set for a live televised fight on Friday.

Liam Wells, from Rainham, is preparing to take on former Commonwealth Games champion Paddy Gallagher at the MTK Fight Night at Ulster Hall.

The fight will be screened live on ESPN+, in association with Top Rank, and on iFL TV.

It will be just the second eight-round boxing match Wells has competed in and he said: "There's no point in hiding from people.

"I'll be expecting the best Paddy Gallagher in there on the night because there's no point in banking on false hope.

"This could open some big doors for me and change absolutely everything. I'm not looking past this fight, but it's obvious to anyone that it's my biggest one yet."

Wells was recently victorious over former Southern Area champion Jumanne Camero, while Gallagher suffered a WBO European title defeat to Freddy Kiwitt.

Wells remains unbeaten so far with five wins, two by way of knockout, while his competitor's record stands at 15-5, with nine knockouts.

His two previous knockout wins came against Sam Omidi and Duane Green and he has also beaten Rod Douglas Jnr and Scott James on points.

Earlier this year, before his fight against Camero, the Rainham fighter spoke of his ambition to win a title this year.

Joining Gallagher vs Wells on a stacked bill at the famous Belfast venue is a WBO European light-heavyweight title showdown between Steven Ward and Liam Conroy, a WBC International super-lightweight title clash between Tyrone McKenna and Darragh Foley and Lewis Crocker's clash with former French champion Karim Aliliche.

