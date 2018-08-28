Negus’ amazing life story told in brilliant new book

Dominic Negus during his bout against Audley Harrison in 2002 (pic: Nick Potts/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Havering resident and former professional boxer Dominic Negus has certainly lived an eventful life – both inside and outside of the ring.

A veteran of both the professional and unlicensed circuits, Negus hit the headlines in 2002 when headbutting British rival Audley Harrison during a bout.

That moment aside, Negus amassed an impressive ring record against some of the toughest men in boxing, but also lived a violent lifestyle outside of the sport.

What goes around comes around and Negus was to find that out to his cost when three masked men burst into the changing room at the gym where he had been working out.

While one of the men pointed a gun at his trainer, the others set about Negus with an axe and inflicted life-threatening injuries.

The attack was the turning point for Dominic and now he claims he has turned his back on his violent lifestyle.

‘Into The Light’ tells the second part of Negus’ life story following on from the first book, ‘Out Of The Shadows’ and is available to pre-order on Kindle.