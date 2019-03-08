Search

Mullender faces decision over fighting future

PUBLISHED: 17:00 13 March 2019

Len Whaley

Liam Williams (left) and Joe Mullender embrace after their British Middleweight Championship bout at the Royal Albert Hall, London.

Liam Williams (left) and Joe Mullender embrace after their British Middleweight Championship bout at the Royal Albert Hall, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

The latest boxing news from Havering

Middleweight Joe Mullender faces a decision about his fighting future after suffering a second-round defeat against British champion Liam Williams at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday.

Jamie Williams, Mullender’s trainer at Romford’s Legends gym, admitted: “I will leave it to Joe — he has to decide his future.”

Williams will not object if his fighter calls it a day after a brave battle against the classy champion.

Brentwood’s Mullender was the underdog, but vowed to go down fighting against the champion and marched forward throwing punches in his usual aggressive style.

However, the Welsh fighter replied by landing more accurate and effective blows as he found the target with a stream of hooks and uppercuts.

Mullender’s courage was beyond doubt, hauling himself upright after being floored by a battery of blows at the start of the second session.

The 32-year-old appeared unsteady and referee Robert Williams looked closely before signalling the pair to continue, but the end was near.

The champion wasted no time as he triggered a powerful right that sent the challenger crashing to the floor to finish the fight.

Another middleweight from the Legends gym, Mitchell Frearson climbed off the floor at the Brentwood Centre on Saturday to battle back and earn a draw against Bicester rival Scott James.

Romford super welterweight Mikey Sakyi retained his Southern Area title by stopping Westcliff’s Idris Hill in just one round.

Also a winner in Brentwood was unbeaten Hornchurch super welterweight Harley Benn who outpointed Geiboord Omier.

