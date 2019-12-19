Mixed fortunes for Romford boxers in Denmark
PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 December 2019
Archant
Romford Boxing Club members had mixed fortunes on their trip to Denmark at the weekend.
Two of their boxers travelled with coach Paul Claydon to the BK Vitus Horsens show in Jutland.
And 22-year-old Tim Olla - having his third bout in 14 days - recorded his fifth win of the season against Amer Rasinik, a veteran of over 60 amateur contests.
Olla gave his rival a standing eight count in the final round on the way to a well deserved unanimous points win.
Ayo Barek, 26, faced two-time Danish champion Morten Givskov, who also had over 60 contests on his record, and proved too strong.
Barek kept battling but could not avoid a points defeat in front of a crowd of 600 locals.
Coach Claydon said: "The boys again did themselves proud. BK Vitus are due to come to Collier Row with a strong Jutland area select to take on Romford on March 3.But before then we will keep busy and are looking forward to another international trip after Christmas.
"Our club is going from strength to strength and we welcome new members. We have an extremely strong senior squad, with training at 7-8.30pm Monday, Wednesday and Thursday."