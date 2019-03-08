Hornchurch super lightweight Benn suffers shock loss against Hallett

Action from the fight between Harley Benn and Lee Hallett at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Hornchurch super lightweight Harley Benn suffered a surprise first defeat of his pro career against Canning Town rival Lee Hallett on Saturday.

The pair met at Stevenage FC's Lamex Stadium on a Frank Warren card headlined by Billy Joe Saunders' fight against Shefat Isufi for the WBO world super middleweight strap.

After winning all six of his previous bouts since turning pro in February 2017, Benn was expected to record another triumph again against Hallett, who had not won any of his 16 fights in the paid ranks.

However, Benn, the son of former two-weight world champion Nigel, was stunned by the 31-year-old as he was beaten on points to lose his unbeaten record.

It was a shock loss for the Hornchurch youngster, whose most recent victory was against Geiboord Omier at the Brentwood Centre in March.

The 22-year-old will now dust himself down as he looks to get back to winning ways on his return to winning ways later in the year.