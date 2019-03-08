Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hornchurch super lightweight Benn suffers shock loss against Hallett

PUBLISHED: 16:00 21 May 2019

Action from the fight between Harley Benn and Lee Hallett at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Action from the fight between Harley Benn and Lee Hallett at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

The latest boxing news from Havering

Hornchurch super lightweight Harley Benn suffered a surprise first defeat of his pro career against Canning Town rival Lee Hallett on Saturday.

The pair met at Stevenage FC's Lamex Stadium on a Frank Warren card headlined by Billy Joe Saunders' fight against Shefat Isufi for the WBO world super middleweight strap.

You may also want to watch:

After winning all six of his previous bouts since turning pro in February 2017, Benn was expected to record another triumph again against Hallett, who had not won any of his 16 fights in the paid ranks.

However, Benn, the son of former two-weight world champion Nigel, was stunned by the 31-year-old as he was beaten on points to lose his unbeaten record.

It was a shock loss for the Hornchurch youngster, whose most recent victory was against Geiboord Omier at the Brentwood Centre in March.

The 22-year-old will now dust himself down as he looks to get back to winning ways on his return to winning ways later in the year.

Most Read

Romford’s The Liberty shopping centre to get new food court

Romford's The Liberty Shopping Centre is set to get a new food court. Picture: Prosper

Where are the slowest and fastest house sale markets in Havering?

It takes on average 17 weeks to sell a house in Havering. Picture: PA

Director of Havering Samaritans appeals for donations after ‘appalling’ break-in

The Samaritans of Havering building was broken into last week. Picture: Google Maps

Planned c2c refurbishments to begin in June for Upminster station

Upminster station. Picture: Steve Poston

Hornchurch and Upminster MP visits The Suttons Arms after £200,000 refurbishment

Hornchurch and Upminster MP Julia Lopez with the general manager of The Suttons Arms in Station Lane, Hornchurch.

Most Read

Romford’s The Liberty shopping centre to get new food court

Romford's The Liberty Shopping Centre is set to get a new food court. Picture: Prosper

Where are the slowest and fastest house sale markets in Havering?

It takes on average 17 weeks to sell a house in Havering. Picture: PA

Director of Havering Samaritans appeals for donations after ‘appalling’ break-in

The Samaritans of Havering building was broken into last week. Picture: Google Maps

Planned c2c refurbishments to begin in June for Upminster station

Upminster station. Picture: Steve Poston

Hornchurch and Upminster MP visits The Suttons Arms after £200,000 refurbishment

Hornchurch and Upminster MP Julia Lopez with the general manager of The Suttons Arms in Station Lane, Hornchurch.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Daggers sign Spanish winger Luque

Joan Luque (right) played under Dagenham & Redbridge coach Jody Brown for Heybridge Swifts (pic: Mark Kerton/PA)

Hornchurch super lightweight Benn suffers shock loss against Hallett

Action from the fight between Harley Benn and Lee Hallett at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Brentwood captain West says Winter could end silverware wait

Nick Winter of Brentwood (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Essex Tang Soo Do among medals at Championships

Essex Tang Soo Do members face the camera (Pic: Les Hartt)

Robinson signs new deal with Daggers

Matt Robinson has signed a new contract with Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists