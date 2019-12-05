Romford Boxing Club enjoy home comforts as first open show of season is a success

Romford Boxing Club continued its impressive start to the campaign at its first open show of the season at Collier Row's North Romford Community Centre on Saturday.

Officials from Iceland and boxers and officials from Ireland helped make for an international atmosphere, with a total of 12 bouts held.

And Romford had seven of their own boxers in action in front of a noisy, enthusiastic crowd.

Tyler Hurley, 15, had his first contest at 56kg against Hockley's A Tilson and was put on the back foot before turning things around in the last round to win a split decision.

Mason Carter, 17, met Harrow's W Wasarme and pressed his opponent throughout a close bout, with his strength proving key to a points win.

Jack Clements, also 17 years old, looked to avenge a previous loss to Harrow's R O'Connor at 65kg, but it went the same way with the Romford youngster trying to get on the inside as his rival worked at long range and claimed a points win.

The first of Romford's seniors were in action after an interval, with 22-year-old Lewis Hughes facing Finchley's Jessie Brandon at 68kg.

It had been five years since Hughes last fought, but he produced an excellent display to win the first round with good hand speed and intelligent movement.

Brandon hit back to edge the second, but Hughes dug deep as the rivals traded toe-to-toe and claimed a unanimous points win and best home boxer of the night honours.

Tim Olla, 22, met experienced Halstead fighter Joe Bradley and landed big shots in the first of three three-minute rounds before being awarded a unanimous win.

Heavyweight Jude Akin, 21, gave away a lot of experience to Ipswich BC's S Kavanagh, who reached a national final earlier this season, but stuck to his task for a very good unanimous points win to make it 6-0 to date.

Super-heavyweight Ayo Barek was last to feature for Romford, facing a late replacement from Omnibus BC, and caught his opponent with a big right hand in the first round.

Although unable to capitalise on that start, he took a unanimous points win to make it six out of seven for the hosts and delighted coach Paul Claydon said: "It was a very good evening for the club. I've said before we have a very strong squad at Romford and the results are starting to show."