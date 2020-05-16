Search

Hearn hopes to stage boxing shows at Matchroom HQ

PUBLISHED: 13:47 16 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:47 16 May 2020

PA Sport

Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn

PA Wire/PA Images

Eddie Hearn has revealed ambitious plans to bring back boxing in July by staging a series of shows at his Matchroom headquarters in Brentwood.

Hearn is eager to get a head start when the sporting lockdown is eased, with the British Boxing Board of Control indicating bouts can return in two months’ time subject to a series of strict regulations.

Hearn told the Daily Mail his plans include staging a women’s world title fight between Terri Harper and Natasha Jonas, then Dillian Whyte’s heavyweight clash with Alexander Povetkin.

He said: “It is a huge mission. We are going to turn our headquarters here into an outdoor venue for live boxing, with a full canopy in the middle of the garden and the ring overlooking London.

“We are building changing rooms for the fighters, setting up a space for a ring walk, and figuring out how we can do everything you need for this kind of production with as few people as possible.”

Hearn’s plan, which he says is at an advanced stage, would include placing the fighters and all fight night personnel in a local hotel for five days prior to the contest.

They would be subject to coronavirus testing and social distancing would be enforced at all times, meaning the cards would have to be staged without fans or media.

Another issue for Hearn to overcome is his evident desire to stage championship contests, despite the board insisting earlier this month that the sport will return with non-title contests.

Hearn added: “We are in discussions with the board at the moment. All of this has been done in dialogue with them.

“Obviously we want to start with a world title contest. We would need the WBC, say, to be comfortable with Board of Control officials, some of whom are WBC officials anyway. The challenge with all of this is keeping the numbers down.”

Most Read

Tube and bus fares set to rise as TfL Rail and c2c resume full service

Tube journeys have fallen by 95per cent and bus use by 85pc. Picture: PA

Sanders School, Hornchurch, to change name back to Sanders Draper

Sanders School's headteacher who joined in 2018, Stuart Brooks, centre, with student presidents Sophie Collard, Tyrese Ryan, Jessica Carvalho and Funmi Lawal. Photo: Matt Clemenson

Firefighters tackle blaze in Romford factory

Firefighters are tackling a fire in a wood factory in Hainault Road, Romford. Picture: Lee Wood

Priest of Harold Hill church dies due to coronavirus

Dr Biji Markose Chirathilattu dedicated his life to tirelessly supporting others. Picture: St Thomas JSOC

Drivers face waiting ‘several hours’ in queue outside Gerpins Lane tip

Drivers face waiting 'several hours' to get into the Gerpins Lane tip, Upminster. Picture: Ken Mears

