Four young boxers take home gold at Ireland competition

Five Star Boxing Club members took home gold at the Monkstown Box Cup. Picture: Five Star Boxing Archant

Four young boxers have taken home gold medals at the Monkstown Box Cup in Ireland.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Five Star Boxing Club members took home gold at the Monkstown Box Cup. Picture: Five Star Boxing Five Star Boxing Club members took home gold at the Monkstown Box Cup. Picture: Five Star Boxing

Five Star Boxing Club members Tyler Sharpe, Jonny Oakes, Albert Corpe and Micah Robinson achieved the club's best ever result in the competition.

First up to compete was Corpe, who had fought in just three bouts going into the competition and was drawn against Imramm Shirazi.

Shirazi had 30 bouts to his name, with Corpe being beaten on a close decision.

However, he was given another chance to box and competed against Mikey Holt, winning to become a Monkstown Box Cup winner gold medalist.

Sharpe was drawn to box on Saturday against hometown boy Tadgh Allen, having only entered the competition with eight bouts and seven wins to his name.

After beating his first opponent, he came up against Harley Boal, a Scottish national champion and multi-title winner with over 60 bouts, in the final.

You may also want to watch:

The first round started cautiously but Sharpe managed to come out on top, however he lost the second.

But the Romford boxer prevailed in the third round to become a gold medalist and now goes into next season with a record of nine wins and one loss.

Oakes had a skill contest on Saturday against a much bigger opponent in John Donahue and was then matched in the final against Christian Doyle.

He out-boxed his opponent for all three rounds to win by unanimous decision and take home the gold medal.

Oakes is undefeated and has been with trainer Eddie Kelly from the age of six.

Robinson, who had the least experience of the young boxers, was drawn against John Nevin in the semi-final and boxed very well to take a unanimous win moving into the final to face Cathal Myers.

After starting slowly and losing the first round, he went on to win the second round and had a good third round to win on a split points decision to claim the gold medal.

He is now unbeaten, winning three and losing none.

Five Star Boxing Club also took TJ Waller to Ireland, who boxed very well to earn a skills medal.