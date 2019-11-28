Search

Advanced search

Boxing: Five Star duo chase national titles

PUBLISHED: 09:00 28 November 2019

Oladimeji Shittu and Tyler Sharpe with their coaches at Five Star

Oladimeji Shittu and Tyler Sharpe with their coaches at Five Star

Archant

Five Star's Tyler Sharpe and Oladimeji Shittu will both be bidding for national titles this weekend.

Shittu earned a 4-1 split decision against Oliver Ralph (Parkstone) in their National Association of Boys & Girls Clubs Championships semi-final on Saturday and faces Josh Martin (Stoke) in Altrincham on Sunday.

Coach Eddie Kelly said: "Whatever the result, I'm just so proud of this boy. He only took boxing serious in March but I'm confident he can do it. This boy is a special talent."

You may also want to watch:

Sharpe faced tricky Welsh southpaw Kieron Wilson (Clwyd BC) in his semi-final on Sunday and commanded the centre of the ring from the start.

Wilson took a standing eight count in the first two rounds, before the referee stopped the contest and Sharpe will face Clayton's Kai Morley, who has had 60 bouts, in Bridlington on Saturday.

Kelly added: "I believe this will be a cracking contest with non-stop action. I have faith Tyler will be too clever for his opponent and will be bringing that national title home.

"He has only had 13 bouts, winning 12 of them, and will have a very bright future in boxing."

Most Read

Romford Wetherspoon’s pub to reopen following £1.3million refurbishment

The new roof terrace at The Moon and Stars pub in South Street, Romford. Picture: Gillian Evans

Rainham family left ‘absolutely devastated’ after heartless burglars steal jewellery bought as great aunt’s dying gift

Do you recognise this man? He was caught on camera moments before a house in Rainham was burgled on November 20. Picture: Darcy Hazard

Police release CCTV after passenger’s bag stolen at Romford Station and bank card used at petrol station

Essex Police believe the man shown in this CCTV image may have information about the theft of a passengers bag on board a train at Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Security guard on restricted duties after incident outside Romford McDonald’s leaves Tower Hamlets teenager with fractured skull

Tommy Mason, 19, suffered a fractured skull following an incident outside Romford McDonald's on Sunday, November 17. Picture: Rebecca Cooke

Flying Squad officers arrest two men in connection with Elm Park and Gidea Park cash van heists

Flying squad officers making arrests in Dagenham back in 2013. Picture: Recorder reporter

Most Read

Romford Wetherspoon’s pub to reopen following £1.3million refurbishment

The new roof terrace at The Moon and Stars pub in South Street, Romford. Picture: Gillian Evans

Rainham family left ‘absolutely devastated’ after heartless burglars steal jewellery bought as great aunt’s dying gift

Do you recognise this man? He was caught on camera moments before a house in Rainham was burgled on November 20. Picture: Darcy Hazard

Police release CCTV after passenger’s bag stolen at Romford Station and bank card used at petrol station

Essex Police believe the man shown in this CCTV image may have information about the theft of a passengers bag on board a train at Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Security guard on restricted duties after incident outside Romford McDonald’s leaves Tower Hamlets teenager with fractured skull

Tommy Mason, 19, suffered a fractured skull following an incident outside Romford McDonald's on Sunday, November 17. Picture: Rebecca Cooke

Flying Squad officers arrest two men in connection with Elm Park and Gidea Park cash van heists

Flying squad officers making arrests in Dagenham back in 2013. Picture: Recorder reporter

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Athletics: Varied challenges for Harold Wood RC members

Harold Wood RC members at the Chingford League meeting

Boxing: Five Star duo chase national titles

Oladimeji Shittu and Tyler Sharpe with their coaches at Five Star

Shoppers experience Mercury Mall’s magical Scandinavian themed Christmas Fayre

The Mercury Shopping Centre hosted a Nordic themed Christmas fayre on Saturday, November 23. Picture: Mercury Shopping Centre

Romford seal penalty shoot-out victory over Barking

Freddy Moncur of Romford during Romford vs Coggeshall Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 16th November 2019

Medical mistakes cost east London trusts millions last year, NHS data shows

East London's NHS trusts paid out millions to patients claiming against misdiagnosis, failure to diagnose and delayed diagnosis last year, NHS data shows. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists