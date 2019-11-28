Boxing: Five Star duo chase national titles

Oladimeji Shittu and Tyler Sharpe with their coaches at Five Star Archant

Five Star's Tyler Sharpe and Oladimeji Shittu will both be bidding for national titles this weekend.

Shittu earned a 4-1 split decision against Oliver Ralph (Parkstone) in their National Association of Boys & Girls Clubs Championships semi-final on Saturday and faces Josh Martin (Stoke) in Altrincham on Sunday.

Coach Eddie Kelly said: "Whatever the result, I'm just so proud of this boy. He only took boxing serious in March but I'm confident he can do it. This boy is a special talent."

Sharpe faced tricky Welsh southpaw Kieron Wilson (Clwyd BC) in his semi-final on Sunday and commanded the centre of the ring from the start.

Wilson took a standing eight count in the first two rounds, before the referee stopped the contest and Sharpe will face Clayton's Kai Morley, who has had 60 bouts, in Bridlington on Saturday.

Kelly added: "I believe this will be a cracking contest with non-stop action. I have faith Tyler will be too clever for his opponent and will be bringing that national title home.

"He has only had 13 bouts, winning 12 of them, and will have a very bright future in boxing."