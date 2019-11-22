Boxing: Five Star duo chase NABGC glory

Five Star's Oladimeji Shittu, Tyler Sharpe and coach Eddie Kelly Archant

Two young boxers from Harold Hill's Five Star BC will be chasing glory in the semi-finals of the National Association of Boys & Girls Club Championships this weekend.

Tyler Sharpe has battled his way through to the last four of the Class B 66kg cateogry, while clubmate Oladimeji Shittu has progressed in the Class C 81kg group.

Both will travel to Bristol this weekend and head coach Eddie Kelly is hoping they can go one step further and reach finals.

"These boys are very special talents," said Kelly.

"Oladimeji has a record of seven bouts and seven wins and Tyler has an impressive record of 12 bouts, won 11. Tyler has only been boxing for one and a half years and Oladimeji has only been boxing for eight months.

"This is a massive thing for both boys to reach the national semi-finals and if they win they will box for the NABGC title."