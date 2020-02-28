Boxing: Fisher joins Joyce camp in Vegas

Gidea Park's Johnny Fisher is currently in Las Vegas as part of Joe Joyce's training camp for his upcoming heavyweight showdown with Daniel Dubois.

Amateur Fisher, 20, will spend five weeks in the United States, while also continuing his studies, having regularly sparred Joyce in the past.

Dad John explained: "Johnny has impressed Joyce's manager Sam Jones so much they asked him out to training camp to be a main sparring partner.

"Johnny is doing this while juggling his last year of a history degree at Exeter University, so he has taken his laptop with him and will catch up on his studies when he can."

Fisher, who celebrates his 21st birthday while in Vegas, added: "This is such a great opportunity and honour I couldn't turn it down. It will benefit my own boxing ability and experience and to also have the chance to help Joe to prepare for Dubois makes it even better."