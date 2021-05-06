Heavyweight boxer Johnny Fisher keen to build on second victory

Published: 11:23 AM May 6, 2021

Romford’s heavyweight boxing prospect Johnny Fisher moved to 2-0 as he stopped Swindon's Phil Williams in the third round with a barrage of hurtful punches.

'The Romford Bull' gave another impressive display of his raw power, forcing the referee to step in after a sustained assault.

Fisher now hopes to return to the ring as soon as possible.

“I thought it was brilliant to get out on such short notice," Fisher told Matchroom. "Credit to Sam Jones and Eddie Hearn for getting the fight there for me. Phil Williams is an awkward and tough opponent; he’s only been stopped four or five times in 30 bouts. Awkward fight, but I got him out of there and I showed I could go three rounds and keep a high pace.

"I’m trying to find the balance between having that killer instinct and sitting behind my boxing. Sometimes in there you probably get caught between the two. As I progress, I’ll be able to use that killer instinct more effectively. It was an awkward fight, but I showed that I’ve got the strength and the power to stop people. I stopped him in the third round. We’ll go against for the next one as soon as we can.

“If you stay ready, you’ll get opportunities, especially at Matchroom and with S-JAM Boxing. I showed I can turn up and get the job done. I’m very grounded. I played rugby for a long time. That teaches you a lot of discipline. I’ve got family and a support network who believe in me. They always tell me the truth as well, and I’ll always be truthful about my own performances.

"It’s all systems go, ready for the next one. I’ve got to get that jab off, because in the gym it’s coming off lovely. When you get under them lights, you can have a bit of eagerness. I’ve only had four amateur senior fights and I’ve got a long way to go in the professional ranks.”