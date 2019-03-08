Search

Classy Christine picks up her county badge

PUBLISHED: 12:00 06 July 2019

Christina Allen of Upminster Bowls Club is presented with her county badge

Christina Allen of Upminster Bowls Club is presented with her county badge

Upminster bowler celebrates fine week

Upminster bowls club star Christina Allen is celebrating a great week on and off the green.

She was awarded her county badge after helping the county to an impressive 37-shot win over Kent.

And then back on club duty she was also in fine form.

Christina teamed up with Jennifer Spearman-Adkins in the Area final of the county pairs last week.

They took on the esperienced Rainham duo of Lynn Farrugia and Shirley Bell and were always in command as they won by 22-10.

However, the girls then missed out in the quarter-finals of the competition as they were beaten 26-13 by Clockhouse pair Hayley Kenny and Rebecca Smith.

For the Upminster men, Colin Coe played in the Essex team that beat Norfolk last week at Dunmow.

John Morgan and Coe were also in the Group 4 Wally Ball team which is an inter-group competition.

Finally, congratulations to all the bowlers who took part in the mixed drive on Saturday.

Plenty of cool drinks were needed on a sweltering afternoon and the bowls was followed by an excellent barbecue.

