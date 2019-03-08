Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Romford bowls duo make national quarter-finals

PUBLISHED: 11:30 17 August 2019

Jack Butcher and Dan Hughes of Romford BC

Jack Butcher and Dan Hughes of Romford BC

Archant

Impressive display by Hughes and Butcher at Leamington

Romford's Dan Hughes and Jack Butcher showed they are a match for most junior pairs in the country after a fine performance in the National Finals at Leamington.

They eventually lost in the quarter-finals, going down in a very close game.

But Hughes was delighted with the way the competition went.

"It is always good going to Leamington," said the 20-year-old. "It is a lovely green with good pace, almost like an indoor green, and though the lines are sometimes tough, it is a good place to play bowls.

"The weather was good, there were plenty of spectators and having qualified for the finals you play with a lot of confidence."

The Romford duo had a tough opener against a team from Cambridgeshire, skipped by England man Robbie Barker and one of his brothers Jamie.

"We didn't start well and were 5-1 behind before we really got going," said Hughes, who helped to bring the scores level at 7-7.

You may also want to watch:

"I think their skip did not have his best game and from then on we were the better team, I think. We picked up a four and a couple of threes and in the end won 18-11."

That earned them a second round tie against a pair from Dorset and it proved to be a one-sided clash.

"They had been at Leamington before, but we hit some great form and we started well and were always on top," added Hughes after they cruised to a 27-3 win two ends early.

"We felt confident going into the quarter-final, but we knew all the teams left were very good."

That proved to be the case as they took on a team from Northamptonshire.

"One of them was another England skip and the other was a national disability champion so it was always going to be tough, but I felt we should have won it, we controlled most of the game," said Hughes. It was certainly a nip and tuck match, but the vital moment came at 13-13 with two ends to go.

"We dropped a three and that was crucial," admitted Hughes.

"It was always going to be difficult to get back against a quality pair and we couldn't quite manage it."

They lost 17-13, but for Hughes it was a good experience.

"I think we played pretty well in Leamington," he said. "Hopefully we can get there again and maybe go even further."

Most Read

Romford mum’s challenge to parking ticket issued while trying to collect disabled son is rejected by council

Kerry and her son Oliver. Picture: April Roach

Two men arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm following stabbing at Romford nightclub

A man in his 20s was found with stab injuries outside Atik nightclub in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

Family pay tribute to ‘loving’ Romford man killed after ‘heavy object’ falls from crane

Jack Phillips was tragically killed last week in Eastbourne on Thursday, August 8. Picture: Sussex Police

The Ghost of Romford Dogs?: Meet the man who has dedicated three decades to Romford Greyhound Stadium

Bob Oliver has worked at Romford Greyhound Stadium for more than 30 years. Picture: Ladbrokes Coral

Police investigate after man is found dead in Elm Park

Police are treating the death of a man in Elm Park as suspicious. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Romford mum’s challenge to parking ticket issued while trying to collect disabled son is rejected by council

Kerry and her son Oliver. Picture: April Roach

Two men arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm following stabbing at Romford nightclub

A man in his 20s was found with stab injuries outside Atik nightclub in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

Family pay tribute to ‘loving’ Romford man killed after ‘heavy object’ falls from crane

Jack Phillips was tragically killed last week in Eastbourne on Thursday, August 8. Picture: Sussex Police

The Ghost of Romford Dogs?: Meet the man who has dedicated three decades to Romford Greyhound Stadium

Bob Oliver has worked at Romford Greyhound Stadium for more than 30 years. Picture: Ladbrokes Coral

Police investigate after man is found dead in Elm Park

Police are treating the death of a man in Elm Park as suspicious. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Romford bowls duo make national quarter-finals

Jack Butcher and Dan Hughes of Romford BC

A perfect league season for Havering youngsters so full of Eastern promise

Havering's Ruby Tillson won three times

T20: Essex v Glamorgan washout inevitable

Blotter sat on the covers at Chelmsford (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Opinion: A look at the issues of today

Comedian and broadcaster Steve Allen.

Essex youngster Allison joins Gloucestershire on loan

Ben Allison in bowling action for Brentwood at Wanstead (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists