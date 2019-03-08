Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Romford duo march into county junior semis

PUBLISHED: 10:00 06 July 2019

Jack Butcher of Romford BC

Jack Butcher of Romford BC

Archant

Butcher and Hughes avoid each other in last four

Dan Hughes of Romford BCDan Hughes of Romford BC

While Richard Bolton continues to fly the Romford flag in the county singles, two budding club stars are marching on in the county junior singles event.

And what's more they have avoided each other in the semi-finals of the under-25 event, which means we could even have an all Romford final.

Jack Butcher joined the club from Wanstead Central this year and it looks like he is already feelinf at home.

You may also want to watch:

He booked his place in the last four with a comfortab;e 21-12 victory over Alex Rouse of the Saffron Walden club.

He will now play Tom Leslie from the Castle Hedingham Club in the semi-final at Essex County Bowls Club in Westcliff-on-Sea on July 13.

Also there will be his team-mate Dan Hughes.

The youngster saw off the challenge of Dan Rodger of the Silver End club.

Hughes battled his way to victory by 21-16 and now takes on another Silver End bowler in Steve Dunn.

Both will be confident of going through.

Most Read

Gallows Corner crash: Family pay tribute to ‘bubbly, fun’ Ellie Isaacs from Gidea Park

Ellie Isaacs is a “bubbly, fun, full of life girl who had the most hearty contagious laugh”.

Firefighters tackle a grass fire in Rainham

The grass fire in Rainham as seen from Barking. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Body found in Bedfords Park confirmed as former missing man from Hertfordshire

Greg Turner. Picture: Havering MPS

Residents move into new and improved Harold Hill council housing development

Mary Colepil and her husband Martin Colepil received the keys from cllr Robert Benham to move into one of the new council house properties in Briar Road, Harold Hill. Picture: Havering Council

A127 Hornchurch crash: Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision with car

Emergency services were called to reports a motorbike collided with a car on the A127 Southend Arterial Road on Wednesday, July 3. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Gallows Corner crash: Family pay tribute to ‘bubbly, fun’ Ellie Isaacs from Gidea Park

Ellie Isaacs is a “bubbly, fun, full of life girl who had the most hearty contagious laugh”.

Firefighters tackle a grass fire in Rainham

The grass fire in Rainham as seen from Barking. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Body found in Bedfords Park confirmed as former missing man from Hertfordshire

Greg Turner. Picture: Havering MPS

Residents move into new and improved Harold Hill council housing development

Mary Colepil and her husband Martin Colepil received the keys from cllr Robert Benham to move into one of the new council house properties in Briar Road, Harold Hill. Picture: Havering Council

A127 Hornchurch crash: Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision with car

Emergency services were called to reports a motorbike collided with a car on the A127 Southend Arterial Road on Wednesday, July 3. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Clockhouse show they are a Top Club with victory over strong Aveley team

Rebecca Smith of Clockhouse BC

Romford duo march into county junior semis

Jack Butcher of Romford BC

Havering star earns Ireland call-up

Tom Pitkin of Havering AC

Cricket: Browne relieved to get big Essex hundred

Nick Browne hits 4 runs for Essex as Tom Moores looks on from behind the stumps during Nottinghamshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Trent Bridge on 1st July 2019

Rainham grass fire: Firefighters tackling hot spots

Six fire engines remain at the scene today. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists