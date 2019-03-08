Romford duo march into county junior semis

Butcher and Hughes avoid each other in last four

While Richard Bolton continues to fly the Romford flag in the county singles, two budding club stars are marching on in the county junior singles event.

And what's more they have avoided each other in the semi-finals of the under-25 event, which means we could even have an all Romford final.

Jack Butcher joined the club from Wanstead Central this year and it looks like he is already feelinf at home.

He booked his place in the last four with a comfortab;e 21-12 victory over Alex Rouse of the Saffron Walden club.

He will now play Tom Leslie from the Castle Hedingham Club in the semi-final at Essex County Bowls Club in Westcliff-on-Sea on July 13.

Also there will be his team-mate Dan Hughes.

The youngster saw off the challenge of Dan Rodger of the Silver End club.

Hughes battled his way to victory by 21-16 and now takes on another Silver End bowler in Steve Dunn.

Both will be confident of going through.