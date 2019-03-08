Clockhouse show they are a Top Club with victory over strong Aveley team

Clockhouse bowls club are basking in the summer sunshine with some superb results on the county scene in the last week.

Saturday was the hottest day of the year so far with temperatures reaching as high as 30 degrees and the Upminster=based club were playing some equally hot bowls.

They took on Aveley in the Area Final of the county Top Club competition and it proved an excellent day as they won three of the four disciplines.

Hayley Kenny got them off to a great start in the singles, but she had to work hard before sneaking home by 21-20.

In the pairs, Margaret Tinton and Rebecca Smith also got over the line in a close game by 17-15.

The only defeat on the day came in the triples as Patricia Heather, Sandra Ringshaw and skip Stella Briton were pipped 16-14.

But the victory was confirmed by the fours as the team of Val Hayes, Debbie Walmsley Michelle Carlin and skip Hazel Pudney won their match.

That gave them an overall victory by 16 shots and earns them a county semi-final clash with Thorpe-le-Soken.

The match takes place at Stock and Buttsbury Bowling Club on Sunday, beginning at 10am.

There was more county success for the Clockhouse fours team as the team of Ringshaw, Carlin, Kenny and skip Smith had a close clash with Aveley in their Area Final.

They finally got home against Linda Mills, Maureen Roberts, June Dark and former Rainham bowler Elaine Scarborough 21-20 in a tense finale.

They will now take on a team from either Thorpe Bay or Hadleigh in the semi-final at Great Baddow on Saturday, July 20, with the final scheduled for later in the day.

There was also success for Smith and Kenny in the Area Final of the county pairs.

The Clockhouse duo took on local rivals Christina Allen and Jennifer Spearman-Adkins frfom Upminster.

And they proved the stronger team with a 26-13 victory.

That booked the club another trip to Great Baddow on July 20 where they will take on Frances Mitson and Pam Smith from the Arclight club in Colchedster. Who blasted their way into the last four with a 31-8 victory.

What a great week for the club and there could well be more glory to come.