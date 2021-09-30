Hornchurch boss wants 'feel good factor' with FA Cup progress

Published: 12:00 PM September 30, 2021

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson wants to build a "feel good factor" around the club by progressing in the FA Cup.

The Urchins will make the short trip to the Len Salmon Stadium on Saturday (October 2) to face Bowers & Pitsea in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup.

The winners will receive £5,625 in prize money and remain in the hat for the fourth qualifying round.

“You want to try win every game, cup games for financial reasons are so good, and they bring a feel good factor around the place,” Stimson said.

“It’s a game that we’re looking forward to, in every game you need luck, but more so in the cup games at the right times.

“We face a team in Bowers, who are doing really well this season, they got a great cup win at Bishop’s Stortford so we know it’s going to be a tough ask but we’ll go there and give it our best.

Hornchurch got off to a flying start last Saturday, which saw them seal a 3-1 victory over in-form Lewes at The Dripping Pan.

Goals from Sam Higgins, Liam Nash and Jili Buyabu sealed the three points for the Urchins to push them up to eighth in the Isthmian Premier.

Sam Higgins of Hornchurch rises with Moses Carvalho of Walthamstow in the Emirates FA Cup - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“It was a real top performance against a side who have started the season flying and they’re going to be up there all season with the squad they’ve got,” the boss said.

“We went there, the boys put on a top performance, and to come away scoring three goals away from home was an added bonus."

Stimson was full of praise for the three goalscorers.

“He’s (Jili) a young player that we’ve brought in and done extremely well. Massive potential, played in two positions on Saturday, left wing and then left-back.

“The good thing about him is that he just seems to enjoy it. He has a smile on his face, which is great to see, and also the work rate that he is putting in is great to see.

“If you put the ball in and around the box, Sam is always going to be there and Nashey is getting into good positions to score goals."

Hornchurch were due to travel away to Folkestone Invicta on Tuesday evening (September 28) but it was postponed due to the fuel shortage.

“For once I think common sense has been used," Stimson said. "Thankfully it has as you can’t travel because of the queues for petrol. It’s crazy.”