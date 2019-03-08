Search

School Sport: Bower Park girls bag 7-a-side prize

PUBLISHED: 09:00 09 May 2019

Bower Park's year 7 girls celebrate winning the Havering 7-a-side title

Archant

Bower Park Academy's year seven girls made home advantage count to win the Havering seven-a-side crown.

The school hosted the finals, after two qualifying tournaments had been held in November and March, and the year seven squad breezed through their group.

They conceded just four goals, showing great determination and team cohesion, to set up a final encounter with Hall Mead, where two goals from Lexie Wilson sealed a 2-0 win.

The under-14s also reached the final, despite a tough run of fixtures against well-drilled opponents.

Bower were runners-up in their group and faced Emerson Park in the decider, which proved a nailbiting contest as play swung from end to end.

After falling behind early on, Bower hit back to level through Gracie Hickman and the tie went to penalties.

But Emerson won 3-2 despite two great saves by Isabella Hughes.

Collier Row man charged with murder of 15-year-old in Hackney

Tashaûn Aird, 15, died after he was allegedly stabbed in Hackney on Monday, May 6. Picture: Met Police

Noak Hill’s The Bear could see name change after new pub company takes over

The Bear pub in Noak Hill. Picture: Google Maps

Man hit by train at Romford station in ‘stable condition’

A person has been hit by a train at Romford station. Picture: Ken Mears

Rainham house damaged by fire caused by battery pack

Warwick Road, Rainham. Picture: Google Maps

Man rescued from Romford fire

Firefighters rescues a man from the first floor of a semi-detached house in Kirby Close, Romford. Picture: Google Maps

