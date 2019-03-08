School Sport: Bower Park girls bag 7-a-side prize

Bower Park's year 7 girls celebrate winning the Havering 7-a-side title Archant

Bower Park Academy's year seven girls made home advantage count to win the Havering seven-a-side crown.

The school hosted the finals, after two qualifying tournaments had been held in November and March, and the year seven squad breezed through their group.

They conceded just four goals, showing great determination and team cohesion, to set up a final encounter with Hall Mead, where two goals from Lexie Wilson sealed a 2-0 win.

The under-14s also reached the final, despite a tough run of fixtures against well-drilled opponents.

Bower were runners-up in their group and faced Emerson Park in the decider, which proved a nailbiting contest as play swung from end to end.

After falling behind early on, Bower hit back to level through Gracie Hickman and the tie went to penalties.

But Emerson won 3-2 despite two great saves by Isabella Hughes.