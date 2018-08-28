Search

Hockey: Havering men edged out late on

PUBLISHED: 11:30 18 January 2019

A Havering player goes on the attack (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

A Havering player goes on the attack (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Havering’s men were edged out at Bourne Deeping on their return to East League Premier B action.

They dominated the early stages and took the lead with a short corner strike from Harry Andrews.

And Andrews made it 2-0 when pouncing on a loose ball in the D, before Bourne hit back with Havering down to 10 men.

A mix-up at the back led to an equaliser just before half time and Bourne took the lead with a far post tap-in from a short corner after the restart.

Liam Appleyard touched in a pass from Harry Jenkins to level, but Bourne converted a late short corner to seal a 4-3 victory.

The seconds ended a run of eight straight losses with a 3-3 draw against Colchester.

They took the lead when Chris Dunn turned in Jon Wigham’s pass from a short corner and James Hosier’s goalline clearance denied the visitors a quick reply.

Adam Willett’s shot trickled over the line for a second, but Colchester hit back just before the break.

Havering thought they had secured the points when they took a 3-1 lead early in the second half as Willett put away Dunn’s cross, but they conceded twice late on and had to settle for a point.

The women suffered a late 3-2 defeat against Bromley & Beckenham after a fine battle.

Keeper Sophie McCoy made good early saves, before B&B netted from a short corner.

Emma Sharp saw a corner strike go just wide as Emily Martin and Sue Harwood caused problems with good runs and Tess Meehan began to take control in midfield.

Bukki Olodo shone at the back and Havering levelled when Martin won the ball and found Harwood, who drew the keeper and lifted into the goal.

B&B regained the lead, but Meehan deflected Sharp’s cross onto a post as Martin and Emily Gilkes-Tarsey also saw shots saved.

But Alison Floyd made a terrific save on the line, before Gilkes-Tarsey made a great pass to Martin who released Harwood to score a copy of her first goal to level.

A lapse in concentration and a missed offence allowed B&B to grab a winner in the dying seconds, however.

Alex Semon (2) and Nicki Cast netted as the seconds beat Colchester thirds 3-0, while Emilie Molloy and Alicia Murden struck in the third team’s 2-1 win against Basildon fourths.

