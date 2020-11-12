Search

Hornchurch racer Bobby Thompson ‘gutted’ to miss Brands Hatch touring car finale

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 November 2020

Bobby Thompson has been ruled out of the touring car season finale at Brands Hatch. Picture: GKR TradePriceCars.com

Bobby Thompson has been ruled out of the touring car season finale at Brands Hatch. Picture: GKR TradePriceCars.com

Hornchurch touring car racer Bobby Thompson’s hopes of a title-winning season have been dashed after he was ruled out of the final round of the season.

Thompson, who races for GKR TradePriceCars.com, had been leading the Jack Sears Trophy, for drivers who have not achieved a podium in the British Touring Car Championship, when he endured a heavy crash at Croft last month.

He was subsequently ruled out of the Snetterton races and the team confirmed that he will also not be participating at the Brands Hatch season finale this weekend.

A team spokesperson confirmed the 24 year-old had still not recovered from the after-effects of concussion he suffered at Croft.

Thompson said: “I’m gutted that I won’t be able to return to the car this weekend for the final round, particularly when Brands Hatch is my home circuit.

“I feel okay in myself when I’m doing everyday things, but as soon I start to do anything else, I’m feeling tired and dizzy.

“The latest medical checks have only confirmed what I already knew and, whilst it’s frustrating, the simple fact is that I’m just not ready to return and it’s the right call to sit it out.”

In his absence, Thompson has slipped to third in the Jack Sears standings and he admitted it was a shame that he was unable to go for the crown.

“Sadly there is nothing we can do about it,” he added.

“If there is one positive thing, then at least I’ve had to miss races behind closed doors, as it would have been a lot more difficult if I knew I had fans and sponsors there cheering me on trackside.

“My focus now turns to next season and working towards putting a deal in place for 2021. My sponsors are excited about the future and I’m working hard on being ready to go when the new season comes around.”

He will be replaced at Brands by Ethan Hammerton, who also stood in for him at Snetterton.

Hammerton said: “It’s a shame for Bobby that he isn’t able to race again this weekend, but I’m obviously thrilled that the team has asked me to continue in the car for Brands Hatch.

“It shows they are happy with the job I did at Snetterton and I’m really looking forward to the season finale.”

