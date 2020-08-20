Bobby Thompson’s team looking to break into the top ten

Bobby Thompson in racing action (Pic: Jakob Ebrey) Archant

Hornchurch racer Bobby Thompson and his GKR TradePriceCars.com team will hope to build on the solid performance it put in last time out at Brands Hatch when the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship heads for Oulton Park this weekend for the third round of the year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The award-winning, Essex-based car dealership produced a strong showing at its home circuit two weeks ago, with series rookie James Gornall picking up points in all three races - including a pair of top ten finishes - and team-mate Bobby Thompson scoring twice himself in the sister Audi S3.

Having secured silverware for the first time this year thanks to James lifting the Jack Sears Trophy at Brands Hatch, the team now makes the trip north optimistic about its chances at a circuit where the Audi has gone well in the past.

That was particularly evident twelve months ago, when Jake Hill secured victory on the road in the final race of the weekend, before an unfortunate post-race penalty dropped him down the order.

Although yet to open his BTCC account at Oulton Park, Bobby has enjoyed success at the Cheshire venue in the past, securing podium finishes during his time in the Volkswagen Racing Cup.

Having scored points in four of the six races run so far this season, Bobby is already well on course for the best season of his BTCC career to date and will seek to add to his tally to not only strengthen his Jack Sears Trophy position, but also to move up towards the top ten in the Independents’ championship.

You may also want to watch:

Although he will be racing the Audi for the first time at Oulton Park, James has also enjoyed strong results at the circuit in the past, including last season when he kicked off what would prove to be a title winning campaign in the MINI Challenge with victory in the opening round.

The former British GT title winner was one of the star performers on track at Brands Hatch as he bounced back well from a difficult start to his touring car career, and will look to build on the results he secured two weeks ago to also make strides up the championship order.

Qualifying for the pair will take place at 15:25 on Saturday, with all three races being shown live on ITV4 on Sunday at 12:20, 14:50 and 17:05.

Bobby Thompson, #19 GKR TradePriceCars.com Audi S3, said: “I’m feeling positive about the weekend and hopefully the weather might be a bit cooler, as those conditions seem to suit our car a bit more. I’ve spent some time in the sim since Brands Hatch and that is something that is proving to be really helpful as the model of the car is pretty much bang on.

“It’s allowing us to trial a few things that we can then try on the car when the weekend comes around, and helps me to get my eye in for a circuit I’ve not been to for a while.

“Oulton Park is a great track and one I enjoy, although it’s a challenge in a touring car as it is so busy and there is always something going on; you can’t relax.

“We know the car is strong at Oulton after Jake’s performance last year, but the new cars this year are quick and we have to raise our game compared to last season.

“I’ve started the season well with double scores in both meetings so far and the target this weekend is to get points in all three races and push for the Jack Sears Trophy - that’s the end goal. We’ve been consistently in the points, and now we have to push to break into that top ten.”