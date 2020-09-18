Search

Hornchurch racer Bobby Thompson looking to bounce back at Thruxton

PUBLISHED: 09:00 18 September 2020

Hornchurch racer Bobby Thompson (Pic: BT Motorsport)

BT Motorsport and Hornchurch racer Bobby Thompson will be seeking to bounce back from a tough meeting at Knockhill when the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship season resumes this weekend at Thruxton.

Thompson endured a trying weekend in Scotland last month unable to add to his points totals.

With the opening four rounds of the season having taken place across a busy five week period in August, the short break since the Knockhill meeting has seen the team hard at work on the Audi S3 in preparation for the fifth round of the season.

Essex racer Bobby has fond memories of Thruxton, having taken a race win at the high-speed Hampshire circuit en-route to the 2017 Volkswagen Racing Cup title.

Although he has yet to score at the fastest track on the calendar since moving into the BTCC, Bobby heads into the weekend optimistic about opening his account, with his focus being on adding to the six points finishes he has taken so far this season.

Bobby will be fighting for a second win in the Jack Sears Trophy - open to drivers who have yet to stand on the overall podium - as he seeks to cement his top three position in the championship standings.

“It’s been a busy few weeks since Knockhill with coaching work and spending plenty of time on the simulator, and I can’t wait to get back out on track this weekend at Thruxton,” Thompson said.

“The team has been hard at work with a rebuild of the car since the last round, and hopefully we’ve been able to solve the issue that we’ve had with our straight-line speed in recent meetings.

“Thruxton is a circuit that I love and one where I’ve had some good results earlier in my career, although I haven’t had the best of luck since moving into the BTCC. I’m hoping that I can put that right this weekend and fight for some points finishes, and it would be great if we could break into the top ten.”

