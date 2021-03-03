Hornchurch racer Thompson forced to pull out of new season

Published: 9:20 AM March 3, 2021

Hornchurch BTCC touring car racer Bobby Thompson has revealed the impact of the Covid pandemic has forced him to pull out of the upcoming season.

Thompson’s season was brought to an abrupt end last term through injury after sealing victory in the Jack Sears Trophy.

But he has now revealed that he is without the backing to compete in the new season.

“It’s unfortunate to announce that I will not be competing in the BTCC for the 2021 season,” the 24-year-old said.

“Due to the hardship that Covid has brought to businesses, we have struggled to secure the budget required to compete for the full season.

You may also want to watch:

“We will continue to work with our current sponsors who will have a visual presence this season with a BTCC team and there are opportunities for me to compete in other race series as a guest driver for one or two rounds throughout the year.

“With the good news that we are slowly coming out of this lockdown I hope to see more sponsors and guests trackside this year.”