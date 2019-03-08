Search

Thompson finishes season with a point in 'emotional' race weekend

PUBLISHED: 17:00 16 October 2019

Bobby Thompson (middle) and his team at the final race weekend of the season. Picture: AM Soul Images

Archant

Bobby Thompson completed his second year in the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship with a tenth points scoring drive of the season at Brands Hatch in Kent.

The 23 year-old Hornchurch-based driver sported a different look to his #19 GKR, raising awareness of last Thursday's World Mental Health Day.

He replaced his usual sponsor decals with the slogans #TimeToTalk and #AskTwice in support of the campaign to reduce the rising suicide rate among men in the UK following the recent deaths of close friend Lee Carpenter and GKR employee Jon Cook.

Thompson finished the qualifying session with the 18th fastest time but ended the first race in 21st place following a mix up in the pits.

The wet track made it difficult for drivers and Thompson finished the second race in 16th position.

The 30th and final race of the2019 BTCC season played out in sunny early evening conditions for what would turn out to be one of the most dramatic title deciders in the 61-year history of the championship.

After slipping back to 17th, Thompson gained two places to finish with a single championship point to end the season.

Speaking about the races, he said: "That was the hardest I have worked for one point in my career but it was worth it.

"I managed to take every chance that came my way.

"I knew I was using a lot of the tyre but I wasn't going to finish the season without leaving everything out there.

"This has been a very emotional weekend but also a very special one.

"We came into race week devastated by the loss of Lee but by the end of the day on Sunday we just looked back on the last five days and realised it was a very special weekend for lots of reasons.

"If what we have done this weekend makes a difference to one person out there who is struggling then it has been worth it.

"We have had plenty of ups and downs this year. It is fair to say there have probably been more downs than we would have liked.

"But I've got two top ten finishes, loads more experience under my belt and the hunger to come back next year and get on the podium."

