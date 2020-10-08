Hornchurch racer Thompson is looking to build on recent results in North Yorkshire

Bobby Thompson is set to fly the GKR Racing flag by himself this weekend (Pic: GKR Racing) Archant

Bobby Thompson will fly the flag alone for GKR TradePriceCars.com in North Yorkshire as he looks to build on the solid results he enjoyed last time out at Silverstone in the British Touring Car Championships.

The Hornchurch racer had two point-scoring finishes at the wheel of the #19 Audi, whilst his results across the weekend as a whole saw him rewarded with victory in the Jack Sears Trophy – open to drivers who haven’t yet taken an overall podium in the series.

That victory, his second of the season, moved him into the championship lead, with a slender advantage of eight points and nine races to run.

Thompson’s focus across the Croft weekend will now be on trying to retain his place at the head of the championship standings.

He is also eager to make the most of recent improvements made to the Audi to push towards the top 10.

The 24-year-old has a single top 10 amongst the nine point- scoring finishes he has secured this season, but makes the long trip north confident about his chances at a circuit where the Audi has gone well in the past.

This weekend’s racing will air live on ITV4, with qualifying on Saturday being streamed on the ITV.com website.

“If we can start the weekend at Croft in the same place we finished at Silverstone then I think we’ll be in good shape,” Thompson said.

“We should have a good base set-up to work with and Croft as a circuit is one that should be better suited to the Audi – so I’m feeling confident.

“At Silverstone, we made a lot of changes to the car that have given me more confidence in the front end, and that is something that is really important at Croft with the various high-speed corners. We also saw an improvement in tyre wear, and that should also help us to push for some strong results during the weekend ahead.

“We were really playing catch-up in the Jack Sears Trophy going to Silverstone but now we have the lead, I don’t want to lose it again!

“It’s something I need to consider when I’m racing against people who aren’t in the class, but at the same time, I want to be fighting for more overall points finishes.

“I still think that it will be a big ask to break into the top 10 in qualifying, but I think we have a car that is capable of racing there on Sunday.”