Hockey: Havering women suffer first loss of year

Havering's women discuss tactics

Havering's women suffered their first defeat of 2020 after going down by the odd goal in seven at Blackheath in East League Two South East.

They took the lead when Sue Harwood intercepted a poor back pass and beat several defenders before slotting in.

But the hosts hit back from a disputed penalty corner, before Katie Griggs deflected in Pippa Wilson's corner to put Havering 2-1 up.

Harwood won a penalty stroke before half-time, which Bethan Isherwood calmly dispatched, but the visitors imploded in the second half.

A string of mistakes were punished as a dogged Blackheath side took the points and Havering will hope to bounce back as they host Ashford on Saturday.

The seconds saw Lucy Bree make some good saves and sweeper Emilie Molloy also impress as the first half of their clash with Witham remained scoreless.

Witham went 2-0 up after the restart, before Havering hit back to halve the deficit, but it was only a consolation.