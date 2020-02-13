Search

Hockey: Havering women suffer first loss of year

PUBLISHED: 10:30 14 February 2020

Havering's women discuss tactics (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Havering's women discuss tactics (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Havering's women suffered their first defeat of 2020 after going down by the odd goal in seven at Blackheath in East League Two South East.

They took the lead when Sue Harwood intercepted a poor back pass and beat several defenders before slotting in.

But the hosts hit back from a disputed penalty corner, before Katie Griggs deflected in Pippa Wilson's corner to put Havering 2-1 up.

Harwood won a penalty stroke before half-time, which Bethan Isherwood calmly dispatched, but the visitors imploded in the second half.

A string of mistakes were punished as a dogged Blackheath side took the points and Havering will hope to bounce back as they host Ashford on Saturday.

The seconds saw Lucy Bree make some good saves and sweeper Emilie Molloy also impress as the first half of their clash with Witham remained scoreless.

Witham went 2-0 up after the restart, before Havering hit back to halve the deficit, but it was only a consolation.

Most Read

Gallows Corner Toyota Garage and Romford M&S among top 10 most expensive property sales in Havering last year

Hillside Care Home in Harold Hill has been sold for £3.7million. Picture: Google

Large cannabis factory discovered in Elm Park

Police discovered a cannabis farm in Elm Park. Picture: MPS Havering

Empty Collier Row shopfront once home to squatters looking to open as takeaway restaurant

The empty storefront at 1 Chase Cross Road is seeking permission to open as a restaurant and cafe. Picture: Google Maps

Council tax set to rise by nearly 4 per cent

Council tax is set to rise by nearly 4 per cent, as per new budget proposals. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

‘Brilliantly funny, caring and kind’: Tributes paid to former Upminster headteacher after ‘sudden and unexpected’ death

Dr David Parry, a former headteacher at Coopers' Company & Coborn School in Upminster, died on Sunday, February 9. Picture: Coopers' Company and Coborn School.

