Upminster seal victory over Bishop's Stortford in season opener

Published: 9:00 AM September 22, 2021

Upminster Hockey Club men’s first-team sealed a 2-1 victory away at Bishop’s Stortford as they bid for promotion on the back of a promising pre-season.

A strong first quarter from Upminster saw Tobi Dunlea link up early on with Alex Mitchell, the latter setting up a first time finish from Callum Berry that secured a 1-0 lead at half time.

Jamie O’Dell completed a well-worked shot corner routine to double Upminster’s lead, shortly after some fine attacking from Tom Dance down the right-hand side.

As the heat wore both teams down later in the match, Bishop Stortford briefly threatened with a deflected goal to bring the score back to 2-1.

An unfortunate penalty flick decision against Upminster looked to have spoiled an otherwise defensively sound performance, but Phil Dixon expertly saved Stortford’s attempt while also making a string of saves in the last five minutes to deny Stortford’s search for an equaliser.