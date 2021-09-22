News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Sport

Upminster seal victory over Bishop's Stortford in season opener

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 9:00 AM September 22, 2021   
Upminster's Jamie O'Dell in action against Sudbury (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Upminster's Jamie O'Dell in action against Sudbury (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) - Credit: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Upminster Hockey Club men’s first-team sealed a 2-1 victory away at Bishop’s Stortford as they bid for promotion on the back of a promising pre-season. 

A strong first quarter from Upminster saw Tobi Dunlea link up early on with Alex Mitchell, the latter setting up a first time finish from Callum Berry that secured a 1-0 lead at half time. 

Jamie O’Dell completed a well-worked shot corner routine to double Upminster’s lead, shortly after some fine attacking from Tom Dance down the right-hand side. 

As the heat wore both teams down later in the match, Bishop Stortford briefly threatened with a deflected goal to bring the score back to 2-1.  

An unfortunate penalty flick decision against Upminster looked to have spoiled an otherwise defensively sound performance, but Phil Dixon expertly saved Stortford’s attempt while also making a string of saves in the last five minutes to deny Stortford’s search for an equaliser.

You may also want to watch:

Hockey
Upminster News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gallows Corner development opposition

Planning and Development

Gallows Corner Tesco development proposal refused

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Met Police

Metropolitan Police

Collier Row shooting: Police release CCTV in bid to trace man

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Doctor Savage drug dealing texts sent to Ken Hill

Investigations | Exclusive

'Heads should roll': Drug dealers left on Romford streets for eight months

Charles Thomson

person
A woman prepares to eat Indian take away food.

Food and Drink

Best places to have a curry in Havering as chosen by readers

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon