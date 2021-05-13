Billy Plaster looking to follow in his brothers footsteps in Championship

Published: 9:10 AM May 13, 2021

Billy Plaster with his new racing car - Credit: Charles Plaster

Joseph’s Primary School youngster Billy Plaster has switched from go-karting to motor racing ahead of the upcoming season.

The 11-year-old, who goes to the school in Upminster, is now set to chase his dream of becoming a junior champion in the auto grass series junior saloon championship as he bids to follow in his big brothers footsteps, George Plaster, who was the 2019 junior saloon champion.

Plaster has also secured two new sponsors for the upcoming season in Envirovan Rental and Albion Office Interiors.