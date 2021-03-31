Billericay Town Ladies return to action with crunch FA Cup tie against Ipswich

Published: 1:30 PM March 31, 2021

Billericay Town Women return to action with a second-round FA Cup tie against Ipswich Town on Sunday behind closed doors.

The match was previously postponed with the women’s season being ground to a halt due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, but with restrictions now being eased it means they will finally get to play the second round tie.

The Blues sealed an emphatic 4-0 victory over Maidenhead United in the first round thanks to Therese Addision who netted all four goals.

That haul took her to 27 goals for the club, while Ellie Jeffkins and Edita Dobreva both made their debuts for Billericay as Megan Harley also got her first start in the match.

Rivals Ipswich Town, meanwhile, progressed into the second round of the competition with an emphatic 9-2 victory over a spirited Harlow Town side at Harlow Arena on December 14.

Georgia Allen hit a first-half hat-trick, as Eloise King and Natasha Thomas both bagged braces, with the scoring completed by Abbie Lafayette and Sophie Peskett. Former Town forward Georgia Box and defender Ellie Manning netted for the hosts.

Ipswich were sitting top of the league when the season was brought to a halt, while Billericay sat just behind in second place so it could prove to be an interesting cup tie.

It will be streamed live on Billericay Town’s YouTube channel (kick-off at 2pm).

Both sides would have only returned to training this week as restrictions on outdoor sports have been lifted which means it could be tough with no game time for three months.

Elsewhere, Billericay Town striker Rowan Liburd has featured for St Kitts & Nevis during the international break.

Liburd tweeted: "Buzzing to have scored last night in our 4-0 win against The Bahamas.

"Really happy to come away with 2 wins and 6 points from a possible 6."