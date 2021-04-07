Billericay Town Women seal FA Cup progress, as first-team manager assesses squad

Published: 9:00 AM April 7, 2021

Billericay Town Women in action against Ipswich Town in the FA Cup at the New Lodge - Credit: Ross Halls

Billericay Town Women sealed their progress into the third round of the FA Cup with a 2-1 victory over Ipswich Town.

Anna Grey fired Ipswich ahead with a stunning strike from 25 yards before a brace from Billericay forward Therese Addison saw the hosts progress into the next round, after what was the first competitive fixture either side had played in 112 days.

The Tractor Girls took the lead just before the half-hour mark after a moment of pure quality from the largely impressive Grey.

However, the lead would only last three minutes as Billericay struck back through Addison, who spun on the edge of the area before firing past Lucy Williamson at her near post.

The hosts then delivered a hammer blow inside the final five minutes as Addison notched the winner.

You may also want to watch:

Billericay will now visit Oxford United in the third round, with the winner of that tie going on to play Charlton Athletic in the fourth round of the competition.

Billericay Town Women in action against Ipswich Town in the FA Cup at the New Lodge - Credit: Ross Halls

Meanwhile, Billericay men’s first-team manager Kevin Watson has spoken of how strange it has been since joining the club given the Covid-19 pandemic and changing restrictions in recent months.

“It’s been tough, yes, because it’s been stop-start, not knowing when we’re going to play, so it’s been difficult,” Watson said.

“We had the scenario where the contracted boys were furloughed, which was the right decision. No club can pay out money that they don’t have when they’ve got no income.”

The National League South Blues have returned to training and the boss admits he will be assessing his squad in the coming weeks.

“I’m going to bide my time in telling these players. I want them to earn the right to be at this club next season," he added.

“It’s down to them. I have in my mind who I’d like to retain.”

Performances in training will be closely monitored and Watson has underlined to the squad what he sees as the requirements for any player seeking to integrate into his first-team squad next year.

Rowan Liburd, as the first confirmed signing for the 2021-22 season, clearly meets the Watson brief.

“That’s the sort of player that will benefit any team. I’m delighted he’s choosing to stay with us," said Watson.

“That’s testament to him to what he’s done and why we’re getting it done so early.”