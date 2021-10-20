Boss Jody Brown determined for his Billericay Town side to improve

Published: 12:45 PM October 20, 2021

New Billericay Town manager Jody Brown determined for his side to improve further ahead of Tonbridge Angels clash.

The Blues will welcome Steve McKimm’s Angels to the New Lodge on Saturday for Brown’s second game in charge.

They head into that on the back of a 2-1 victory over Slough Town to begin his reign.

“It’s like every other game, we will prepare and we’ll be further along the line, I know Steve McKimm the manager I saw him in the crowd,” Brown said.

“They’re doing their homework and be prepared, it will be a tough game, but I would like to think that we will only improve.”

Billericay Town’s upturn in fortunes continued as Slough Town were beaten at the New Lodge.

Freddie Grant gave Slough an early lead. However, Kweki Lucan and a Frankie Sutherland spot-kick ensured back-to-back victories for Jody Brown’s men, moving them up to 18th in the table.

“I’m delighted with the result, I thought the performance there is lots of room for improvement, I was really disappointed with the first half as I don’t think we got close enough to them in the individual duals, we certainly didn’t use the ball well enough, and fair play to Slough they changed their system,” Brown said.

“They caused our back three problems by playing high and wide, it meant Lawrie Wilson and Darren Foxley had a lot to do in the wing-back positions so at half-time I felt it was necessary to change the shape of the team.

“I’m pleased that the boys took the instructions on really well and showed good adaptability. I felt we controlled the second-half from start to finish.”

“It was nice to be out there, it was nice to provide the home crowd with a win, but it’s not my job to get excited about winning the first game. It’s my job to keep us improving. Three points is a brilliant platform, I'm not downplaying it.

“We must grow quickly as the first half, obviously I'm new to them and they’re new to me, but I thought we were disappointing.”

Neighbours Brentwood Town will host local rivals Basildon United on Saturday on the back of three consecutive victories including a 2-0 win over Coggeshall Town last weekend.