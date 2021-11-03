Billericay Town boss Jody Brown looks to improve squad

Billericay Town manager Jody Brown understands he is working through a "process" as he look to bring in his own players to help improve the squad.

The Blues are due to host Hungerford Town at the New Lodge on Saturday on the back of a narrow 1-0 defeat to Welling United last weekend.

They’ve moved to bring in attacking midfielder Jack Munns from National League side Boreham Wood.

“This is a process, we appreciate we need to develop the squad, we need to bring people in and fill certain holes that are there in the make up of our team,” Brown insisted.

“We’re working really hard to do that, we’ll work hard on the training ground, there is work to do in terms of the squad.

“We’ve not been great for a long time as a football club, not since we’ve come in the building, we got a short reaction like you do when new management comes in but now we’re seeing how we need to develop the side and certain areas of the team.”

The boss has already brought in Tariq Hinds and Aaron Ekumah along with the loan signing of left-back Toby Stevenson from Bromley.

Billericay remain second from bottom after the defeat to Welling thanks to a goal from Aaron Barnes.

“I’m not disappointed with the performance as a whole, but I'm disappointed with the work in both penalty areas, we had a lot on the ball in and around their penalty area. We didn’t capitalise on it and it’s been a re-occurring theme," Brown said.

“We’re looking for that instinctive goal scorer or midfielder that reads the situation and breaks into the box.

“We had too much on the ball in their penalty area to have not worked the goalkeeper many times, if any, and I felt in our penalty area wewere solid for large parts on the game.

“As it went on and pressure mounted, we just started not clearing the ball properly, the goalkeeper didn’t deal with a couple of crosses and we looked nervy.

“In the end I think the game was decided on us getting nervy in our own area and not having the quality or intensity needed in their area.

Tom Richardson hit a first-half hat-trick as neighbours Brentwood Town eased to a 3-0 victory over AFC Sudbury in the FA Trophy.

Rod Stringer's side now host Dereham Town at the Brentwood Arena in the league on Saturday.